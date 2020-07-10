Gov. Tony Evers declared July 7-10 as Wisconsin Main Street Days to recognize the importance of downtown preservation and revitalization.
To celebrate, events across the state recognized best in class downtown revitalization projects, business success stories and welcomed new member communities into the Wisconsin Main Street Program, established in 1987.
This year, Watertown is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a designated Wisconsin Main Street community. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Wisconsin Main Street Awards banquet was canceled, but the Watertown Main Street Program was honored virtually for winning the award for Best Creative Fundraising Effort for its Watertown Gift Tins promotion, and Amber Smith has been named the Main Street Program volunteer of the year for Watertown.
“Main Street Day recognizes the importance of downtowns in all our cities and towns, as well as the Main Street and Connect Communities programs that help them grow,” said Evers. “It reflects our commitment to all our Wisconsin communities, which is why we’ll be honoring them throughout the state this week.”
According to Melissa Lampe, executive director of the Watertown Main Street Program, the concept behind Watertown Gift Tins began taking shape in the spring of 2019 as a way to drive consumer spending at local businesses while raising money for downtown streetscape beautification projects. “The Main Street Program wished to create a promotion that would be both lasting and elegant, and following a series of discussions, the concept of the Watertown Gift Tin was born,” she said.
Lampe said 280 gift tins were produced and sold out within two months. She said the gift tin is a collectible souvenir tin that contains 27 “invitation to savings” cards that offer customers $10 off a one-time $30 minimum purchase at each of the participating businesses.
The businesses included in the gift tin are a mix of locally-owned restaurants and pubs, retailers, and personal service providers such as hair and nail salons. “The initial goal was to include 20 businesses, but the response to this project was so positive that 27 businesses requested to participate,” Lampe said. “We wish to thank all of our participating businesses, everyone who purchased a gift tin either for themselves or as a gift, and the staff at Bradow Jewelers and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce for helping us to get them all sold. We also wish to thank Wisconsin Main Street for honoring this project as Best Creative Fundraiser for 2019.”
Smith, who is being honored this year by Wisconsin Main Street as the Volunteer of the Year from Watertown is the owner of The Chic Boutique, 113 E. Main St. Smith began her involvement with the Main Street Program 10 years ago and now serves as president of its board of directors. Smith is an active member of the Main Street Program’s Promotions Committee and a driving force behind such events as Beach Party Bingo, the Downtown Watertown Craft Beer Walk, Pumpkin Palooza, and Women’s Only Weekend.
“Amber is a well-respected businesswoman among her downtown colleagues and is a role model to other young entrepreneurs,” said Lampe. “She is a pleasure to work with, and she goes above and beyond to see our downtown succeed and grow.”
To learn more about the Watertown Main Street Program, visit watertownmainstreet.org. To view a short video of the local Main Street awards presentation, visit facebook.com/WatertownMainStreet.
The Wisconsin Main Street Program, overseen by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, provides support and training for organizations dedicated to downtown revitalization efforts. Since the program’s inception, Wisconsin Main Street communities have created more than 2,800 net new businesses and over 15,000 net new jobs. They also have generated more than $2.1 billion in public and private investment since then and are renovating more than 250 buildings per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.