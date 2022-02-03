ROME — Bone-chilling temperatures coupled with strong winds made it difficult for firefighters from a dozen area departments to extinguish a house fire outside of Rome early Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but the house was labeled a total loss.
Sullivan Fire Chief Mark Flood said at 6:42 a.m. his department and Rome Fire Department received emergency pages of a single-family residence with its basement on fire. Since 2014, he said the two departments are on “auto-aid” and will go to the same calls together.
“When the first officer arrived on scene, he could see the basement was fully involved in flames,” Flood said. “He immediately tossed a throwable fire extinguisher into the basement.”
Flood said the unique firefighting tool is like a reverse Molotov cocktail.
“When it’s thrown, it releases a specially-designed liquid that suffocates flames and aids in extinguishing the fire,” he said.
Flood said when the first crews arrived on the scene additional manpower was called from Helenville, Ixonia, Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Western Lakes, Fort Atkinson, Clyman, Lowell, Reeseville (CLR), Lebanon and Palmyra. He said ambulances came from Jefferson, Watertown and Western Lakes.
He said a special task force from Dane County brought different apparatus and ambulances to help with the house fire and any additional calls in the county.
Flood also said Western Lakes had their rehab unit on scene to help keep firefighters warm and hydrated.
The Salvation Army was also on hand to provide hot beverages and food to firefighters and family members.
“We needed the additional units this morning because Watertown was battling a house fire of their own,” he said.
Flood said approximately 60 firefighters were at the blaze. The last fire unit to leave the scene was 11:30 a.m.
“When the first crew tried attacking the fire in the basement, flames were already inside the walls, climbing into the attic and into the roof,” Flood said. “It was too far involved for us to try to knock it down from the basement.”
He said the fire was able to jump quickly from the basement to the attic because the residence was an old farmhouse with ballon frame construction, which has a lot of void spaces in it.
He said tenders brought water from the Rome Pond behind the feed mill to the fire scene.
Flood said despite the cold temperatures wreaking havoc with equipment and firefighters’ apparatus “everyone knew their roles and worked well together.”
He said the two homeowners and their two dogs were able to make it out of the home safely.
The cause remains under investigation.
The home is owned by Richard A. Flees Trust and Janice C. Flees Trust.
