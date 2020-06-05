MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will reopen state campgrounds on Wednesday with special conditions to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.
Some of the changes that campers and park visitors will experience include:
• Automatic touchless check-in.
• New signs to educate visitors on recreating responsibly.
• Park offices will remain closed to the public.
Camping reservations will be accepted by phone at 1-888-947-2757 and online only to eliminate face to face interaction with DNR staff.
Same-day camping reservations are also available by calling 1-888-947-2757 and the online reservation system.
Check-in is no longer necessary at the office or visitor station when coming to a property. Proceed directly to a campsite and begin setup. Property staff will visit sites to monitor occupancy.
Campers should note that Rock Island State Park remains closed through June 30. The Washington Island Ferry Line has also currently suspended all trips to and from Rock Island.
Camping reservations for June 8 or 9 will be canceled and refunded; if reservations for a longer stay begin on June 8/9 and extend beyond June 10 arrival will automatically be adjusted to June 10.
Group camping, shelters, and amphitheaters will be closed through June 30.
All reservation holders will be contacted and provided a full refund.
Most restrooms at state properties are open.
Some remote water fountains may be closed in the day use area of the park or have the bubbler turned off and have access to the water spigot only.
All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations, and concessions.
Equipment rentals are unavailable at this time.
Firewood is not available at state parks. Campers are reminded that certified firewood that has been properly heat-treated or aged to kill any infesting pests or diseases to protect Wisconsin’s trees must be purchased within 10 miles of their camping location
Annual park stickers and trail passes are required to visit state parks and trails.
Annual stickers are available for purchase online or with credit card by phone 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free 1-888-305-0398.
Annual trail and daily passes are not available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.
Once proof of purchase is shown, visitors must place proof of purchase on the dash of the windshield while parked within the boundary of the property.
The 2020 annual vehicle admission sticker is valid through Dec. 31.
Annual state trail pass is required for anyone age 16 or older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on certain trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.
