WATERLOO — Several scholarships and award were presented to Waterloo High School graduating seniors this week.

The recipients of the awards are listed in alphabetical order.

Jonathan Aguero — Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515. His co-curricular activities include: blood drive volunteer, cross country, football, National Honor Society, track, W-Club, wrestling. He will attend Madison Area Technical College to major in criminal justice.

Kaiya Albrecht — Waterloo Art Club $50; Stube Family Scholarship $1,000; Thomas Schmitt Memorial Scholarship $2,000; Waterloo Alumni Scholarship $500; Waterloo Humphrey-Wilsey American Legion Post 233 Scholarship $1,000; and Nelnet Cares Scholarship $1,500. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Patriots Club, softball, student council, and volleyball. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and major in human resources.

Andrew Battenberg — Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000 and John Philip Sousa Award $100. His co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, cross country, Driven, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, math team, mock trial, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, track, and W-Club. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in engineering.

Jackson Christenson — FFA $200; Charles and Lila Lehmann Scholarship $250; Thomas Schmitt Memorial Scholarship $2,000; FFA Alumni $500; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000; Kegler Farms Scholarship $1,000; Johnsonville Scholarship $12,000; UW-Platteville Soil and Crop Science Scholarship $1,000; Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation $1,000 and University of Wisconsin-Platteville Merit Scholarship $1,500. His co-curricular activities include: basketball, cross country, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, football, math team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, track, and W-Club.He will attend UW-Platteville to double-major in agronomy/crop and soil science and agricultural economics.

Payge Dahlke — FFA $200; Fred and Wanda Kuhle Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Tri-County Chapter of Wings over Wisconsin Scholarship $500; and FFA Alumni $500. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Patriots Club, track, and volleyball. She will attend UW-Madison to major in dairy science and agriculture business.

Deisy Estrada DelaCruz — Waterloo Alumni Scholarship $500. Her co-curricular activities include: drama/musical productions, Driven, and track. She will attend Madison Area Technical College and major in business – administrative.

Addison Hensler — Krause-Langer Post 6614 Scholarship $500; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000; and Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship $6,750. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, basketball, class officer, cross country, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, math team, mock trial, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, and W-Club. He will attend Madison Area Technical College to major in computer engineering.

Blake Huebner — Waterloo Lodge #63 Masonic Foundation $1,000 and Karl Junginger Foundation $8,000. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, blood drive volunteer, basketball, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, football, National Honor Society, and W-Club. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as a bio-medical major.

Andrew Leckel — Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary $1,000; and Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000. His co-curricular activities include: blood drive volunteer, cross country, track, drama/musical production, Future Business Leaders of America, forensics, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, and student council. He will attend Hillsdale College as a history/politics major.

Reynol Limon — Karl John Unrein and Ellen Therese Kemnitz Memorial Scholarship $8,000; Austin Weber Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Avestar Scholarship $500; and David F. Veith Memorial Scholarship $2,500. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, FBLA, football, mock trial, Patriots Club, student council, W-Club, and wrestling. He will attend Madison Area Technical College and major in finance.

Jonathan McLaughlin — Stube Family Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Wisconsin Experience Summer Launch Program $250; and Trek Bicycle Scholarship (no amount provided). His co-curricular activities include: cross country, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, National Honor Society, pep band, solo and ensemble, track. He will attend UW-Madison as an economics major.

Brice Melchior — MSOE Academic Excellence $72,000; Destination MSOE Scholarship $18,000. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, Future Business Leaders of America, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, and wrestling. He will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering as a civil engineering major.

Brooke Mosher — University of Illinois Athletic Scholarship $225,000. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, class officer, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, student council, track, volleyball, and W-Club. She will attend the University of Illinois as a nutrition major.

Skyler Powers — FFA $200; Fred and Wanda Kuhle Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Waterloo Humphrey-Wilsey American Legion Post 233 Scholarship $1,000; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000; Compeer Financial Scholarship $1,500; Clarke Academic Scholarship $56,000; and Clarke Athletic Scholarship $24,000. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, class officer, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, volleyball, and W-Club. She will attend Clarke University with a major in biology and pre-veterinary studies.

Rebeca Salas-Perez — Waterloo Art Club $50 and Pioneer Scholarship $56,000. Her co-curricular activities include: art club, blood drive volunteer, Patriots Club, show choir, softball, solo and ensemble, VAC. She will attend Carroll College with an undecided major.

Maxwell Schneider — Ellen Schwandt Perry Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; and Waterloo Utilities $1,500. Her co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, baseball, blood drive volunteer, cross country, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, forensics, honors choir, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, track, W-Club, and wrestling. He will attend UW-La Crosse with a major in marketing.

Brenen Skalitzky — Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000; Future Business Leaders of America Scholarship $150; Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship $10,000; and UW-Madison Student Scholarship $10,000. His co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, class officer, cross country, Driven, FBLA, GSA, jazz band, math team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, track, and W-Club. He will attend UW-Madison with a double major in genetics and legal studies.

Jennah Smith — National Choral Award $250. Her co-curricular activities include: Driven, cross country, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, forensics, Patriots Club, softball, solo and ensemble, student council, show choir, volleyball, W-Club, Young and Old Stick Together. She will attend Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Tyler Voigts — Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000 and Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship $9,000. His co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, forensics, jazz band, math team, National Honor Society, pep band, solo and ensemble, and W-Club. He will attend UW-Madison and major in physics.

Joslyn Wolff — Waterloo Alumni Scholarship $500; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000; American Red Cross Scholarship $500; and Badger Regional Volleyball Association Scholarship $500. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Patriots Club, student council, track, volleyball, and W-Club. She will attend the University of Oshkosh to major in biology.

Gizelle Zimbric — Waterloo Art Club $50 and Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, GSA, math team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, softball, student council, and volleyball. She will attend UW-La Crosse with a major in accounting/finance.

