WATERLOO — Several scholarships and award were presented to Waterloo High School graduating seniors this week.
The recipients of the awards are listed in alphabetical order.
Jonathan Aguero — Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515. His co-curricular activities include: blood drive volunteer, cross country, football, National Honor Society, track, W-Club, wrestling. He will attend Madison Area Technical College to major in criminal justice.
Kaiya Albrecht — Waterloo Art Club $50; Stube Family Scholarship $1,000; Thomas Schmitt Memorial Scholarship $2,000; Waterloo Alumni Scholarship $500; Waterloo Humphrey-Wilsey American Legion Post 233 Scholarship $1,000; and Nelnet Cares Scholarship $1,500. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Patriots Club, softball, student council, and volleyball. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and major in human resources.
Andrew Battenberg — Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000 and John Philip Sousa Award $100. His co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, cross country, Driven, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, math team, mock trial, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, track, and W-Club. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in engineering.
Jackson Christenson — FFA $200; Charles and Lila Lehmann Scholarship $250; Thomas Schmitt Memorial Scholarship $2,000; FFA Alumni $500; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000; Kegler Farms Scholarship $1,000; Johnsonville Scholarship $12,000; UW-Platteville Soil and Crop Science Scholarship $1,000; Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation $1,000 and University of Wisconsin-Platteville Merit Scholarship $1,500. His co-curricular activities include: basketball, cross country, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, football, math team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, track, and W-Club.He will attend UW-Platteville to double-major in agronomy/crop and soil science and agricultural economics.
Payge Dahlke — FFA $200; Fred and Wanda Kuhle Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Tri-County Chapter of Wings over Wisconsin Scholarship $500; and FFA Alumni $500. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Patriots Club, track, and volleyball. She will attend UW-Madison to major in dairy science and agriculture business.
Deisy Estrada DelaCruz — Waterloo Alumni Scholarship $500. Her co-curricular activities include: drama/musical productions, Driven, and track. She will attend Madison Area Technical College and major in business – administrative.
Addison Hensler — Krause-Langer Post 6614 Scholarship $500; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000; and Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship $6,750. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, basketball, class officer, cross country, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, math team, mock trial, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, and W-Club. He will attend Madison Area Technical College to major in computer engineering.
Blake Huebner — Waterloo Lodge #63 Masonic Foundation $1,000 and Karl Junginger Foundation $8,000. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, blood drive volunteer, basketball, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, football, National Honor Society, and W-Club. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as a bio-medical major.
Andrew Leckel — Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary $1,000; and Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000. His co-curricular activities include: blood drive volunteer, cross country, track, drama/musical production, Future Business Leaders of America, forensics, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, and student council. He will attend Hillsdale College as a history/politics major.
Reynol Limon — Karl John Unrein and Ellen Therese Kemnitz Memorial Scholarship $8,000; Austin Weber Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Avestar Scholarship $500; and David F. Veith Memorial Scholarship $2,500. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, FBLA, football, mock trial, Patriots Club, student council, W-Club, and wrestling. He will attend Madison Area Technical College and major in finance.
Jonathan McLaughlin — Stube Family Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Wisconsin Experience Summer Launch Program $250; and Trek Bicycle Scholarship (no amount provided). His co-curricular activities include: cross country, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, jazz band, National Honor Society, pep band, solo and ensemble, track. He will attend UW-Madison as an economics major.
Brice Melchior — MSOE Academic Excellence $72,000; Destination MSOE Scholarship $18,000. His co-curricular activities include: baseball, Future Business Leaders of America, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, and wrestling. He will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering as a civil engineering major.
Brooke Mosher — University of Illinois Athletic Scholarship $225,000. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, class officer, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, student council, track, volleyball, and W-Club. She will attend the University of Illinois as a nutrition major.
Skyler Powers — FFA $200; Fred and Wanda Kuhle Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Waterloo Humphrey-Wilsey American Legion Post 233 Scholarship $1,000; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000; Compeer Financial Scholarship $1,500; Clarke Academic Scholarship $56,000; and Clarke Athletic Scholarship $24,000. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, class officer, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, volleyball, and W-Club. She will attend Clarke University with a major in biology and pre-veterinary studies.
Rebeca Salas-Perez — Waterloo Art Club $50 and Pioneer Scholarship $56,000. Her co-curricular activities include: art club, blood drive volunteer, Patriots Club, show choir, softball, solo and ensemble, VAC. She will attend Carroll College with an undecided major.
Maxwell Schneider — Ellen Schwandt Perry Scholarship $1,000; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; and Waterloo Utilities $1,500. Her co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, baseball, blood drive volunteer, cross country, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, forensics, honors choir, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, track, W-Club, and wrestling. He will attend UW-La Crosse with a major in marketing.
Brenen Skalitzky — Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000; Future Business Leaders of America Scholarship $150; Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship $10,000; and UW-Madison Student Scholarship $10,000. His co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, class officer, cross country, Driven, FBLA, GSA, jazz band, math team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, pep band, solo and ensemble, student council, track, and W-Club. He will attend UW-Madison with a double major in genetics and legal studies.
Jennah Smith — National Choral Award $250. Her co-curricular activities include: Driven, cross country, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, forensics, Patriots Club, softball, solo and ensemble, student council, show choir, volleyball, W-Club, Young and Old Stick Together. She will attend Stella Adler Studio of Acting.
Tyler Voigts — Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000 and Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship $9,000. His co-curricular activities include: Badger Boys, drama/musical productions, Future Business Leaders of America, forensics, jazz band, math team, National Honor Society, pep band, solo and ensemble, and W-Club. He will attend UW-Madison and major in physics.
Joslyn Wolff — Waterloo Alumni Scholarship $500; Mary W. Stremmer Scholarship $2,515; Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $8,000; American Red Cross Scholarship $500; and Badger Regional Volleyball Association Scholarship $500. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Patriots Club, student council, track, volleyball, and W-Club. She will attend the University of Oshkosh to major in biology.
Gizelle Zimbric — Waterloo Art Club $50 and Karl Junginger Foundation Scholarship $12,000. Her co-curricular activities include: basketball, blood drive volunteer, class officer, Driven, Future Business Leaders of America, GSA, math team, National Honor Society, Patriots Club, softball, student council, and volleyball. She will attend UW-La Crosse with a major in accounting/finance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.