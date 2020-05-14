JEFFERSON - Two area high schools have won high honors as Level 2 Advanced Placement Pacesetter Schools for their Advanced Placement offerings and achievements.
Jefferson High School and Watertown High School are among the Level 2 honorees.
Listed in the tier below that one, Fort Atkinson High School, Cambridge High School, Deerfield High School, Lake Mills High School, Milton High School, Beaver Dam High School, and Waterloo High School earned Level 3 honors.
Jefferson has received Level 2 recognition for the past three years, while Fort Atkinson has received Level 3 recognition for the same amount of time.
These honors, presented by the Wisconsin Advanced Placement Advisory Council, recognize students' achievement for the 2018-19 school year (the last year for which full data is available).
WAPAC is comprised of Wisconsin secondary and collegiate educators dedicated to expanding access to Advanced Placement (AP) coursework and rigorous learning for all students.
The Pacesetter Awards are unique to Wisconsin. The data for the WAPAC award readily is available, transparent, and allows WAPAC to recognize schools for promoting access first, and excellence second, in AP courses. The WAPAC award model recognizes both large and small school districts.
To be recognized as a Pacesetter Level 2 School, 20 percent or more of all students at that school must participate in at least one AP exam and 65 percent or more of those must earn scores of "3" or above on the exams.
Scores of "3" or higher qualify students to receive AP credit, corresponding to being able to gain college credits while still in high school.
To be recognized as a Pacesetter Level 3 School, more than 10 percent of students at a school must take AP exams and more than 60 percent of those test-takers must receive a score of 3 or higher (students must receive a 3 or above to receive Advanced Placement credit).
Officials with the WAPAC organization noted that by taking AP courses, students are preparing for the rigors of higher education and they get to learn about subjects they are interested in to determine if they want to study them further. There also is a financial advantage to earning AP credits while in high school which helps students and families lessen the costs of higher education.
