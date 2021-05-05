The City of Watertown Department of Public Health has received support from the Watertown Health Board to transition away from the phased reopening plan to new, updated guidance.
This change was proposed because the city now has widely available vaccine and is in a place of greater stability with active infection of COVID-19.
“In our phased reopening plan we identified phase 4 as a ‘new normal,’ and the key indicator for this phase was widely available vaccine,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “Because we are receiving a steady supply of vaccine and everyone over 16 is eligible, and because the city was in phase three, we felt it was the appropriate time to update the guidance and shift away from the phased reopening plan.”
Under the new guidance the city provides recommendations of best practices and long- standing public health measures and shifts away from phases.
“The shift away from phases to standardized guidance is the biggest change,” Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said. “Because we no longer have phases, the presentation that is provided on Wednesday of each week will look different as well.”
The new presentation will include key numbers, both about cases and vaccines, as well as provide relevant and timely information and updates.
The city will continue to post that information on the city website and Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
While progress in the community has been promising, the city will continue to evaluate and monitor the numbers closely and will respond accordingly should that be necessary.
