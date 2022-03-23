JEFFERSON — Depopulation efforts are continuing this week at three-million-chicken Jefferson County farm infected by highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the state’s department of agriculture, trade and consumer protection.
Madison television station WMTV reported Monday that the location of the site is Palmyra’s Cold Spring Egg Farm, which is owned by S&R Egg Company.
DATCP reported that it is coordinating with state and federal partners in its response to the concern.
DATCP has also updated its HPAI incident webpage to include new resources on depopulation, composting and biosecurity.
“We remind everyone working with, or around, poultry to take proper precautions to protect their flocks,” DATCP officials said.
Late last week, restrictions on movement of poultry were put in place in Jefferson County that will remain in effect through May, following the discovery of a new strain of avian flu in the large flock of laying hens.
DATCP issued a special order last week that immediately banned poultry from any movement to, or participation in, shows, exhibitions and swap meets held in Jefferson County. The order will remain in effect through May 31.
“DATCP continues to work toward depopulation at the highly pathogenic avian influenza-positive poultry farm in Jefferson County. Poultry premises within 10 kilometers of the farm are being monitored for the virus and are restricted from moving poultry and poultry products,” DATCP said in a media release.
The discovery of the case of HPAI in the flock in Jefferson County was confirmed March 14 by DATCP.
The influenza is not believed to be a health danger to humans.
The current outbreak of avian flu in Jefferson County was reported by DATCP to be among 1 million birds at the operation with its total of 3 million birds.
“DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working closely with animal health officials on a joint incident response,” DATCP representatives said. “The affected premises will not move poultry products and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.