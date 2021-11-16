A 31-year-old Muskego man, allegedly was found with a controlled substance in his blood and was texting on his cell phone before his truck collided with another car killing a 45-year-old Watertown man in July 2020.
Michael Britz was charged Thursday with homicide by vehicle — use of controlled substance and second-degree reckless homicide, both felonies. If convicted, he faces a maximum of a $200,000 fine and 50 years in prison.
The Watertown man was Michael L. Tarp.
According to the criminal complaint, Britz was eastbound in his GMC Sierra pickup truck on Interstate 94 approximately one-half mile from Missouri Road in the Town of Deerfield on July 17, 2020. There was traffic congestion in the area because of two earlier crashes.
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper reported Britz had sent an outgoing mail message at 3:28 p.m., nearly 230 feet from the stopped Chevrolet Sonic, and was not slowing or stopping, but staying at a constant rate of speed, and two seconds later, Britz collided into the back of the Sonic, the complaint stated.
According to the criminal complaint, Britz had sent six texts from 3:14 p.m. to the time of the crash at 3:28 p.m.
Britz provided a written report, which allegedly stated he was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when “traffic abruptly stopped in front of me. I locked up the brakes, but it was too late,” the complaint stated.
The state trooper reported there was no physical roadway evidence at the scene or video camera footage to suggest Britz “braked, slowed or took any evasive action to avoid striking the slowing/stopped traffic,” the complaint said.
The trooper also reported a blood draw from Britz indicated the presence of Delta-9-THC, which has been recognized as the main psychoactive ingredient that is, the substance that causes people who use marijuana to feel high, the complaint said.
Britz is expected to make his initial appearance Nov. 29 in Dane County Circuit Court.
