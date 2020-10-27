Beaver Dam man threatens police, gets prison time

JUNEAU — Samuel Stephenson, 23, Beaver Dam, was sentenced Friday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger to three years and four months of prison for battery or threat to an officer and felony possession of marijuana. Stephenson will serve five additional years of supervision following the prison sentence.
On Jan. 14, 2019, a fight occurred after Samuel Stephenson broke a sliding glass door attempting to enter a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Beaver Dam. Police searched for Stephenson after he fled on foot. An officer deployed his Taser and was able to apprehend Stephenson to transport him to jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Inside the jail, Stephenson became resistive, verbally aggressive and threatening. Stephenson said he was going to take his right hand and uppercut an officer’s lower jaw to knock him out. Stephenson even threatened to take a brick and smash in the face of the officer’s K-9.
While this incident occurred, Stephenson was on probation for a felony drug case. His probation was revoked for the new crimes, committed within weeks of being released from the jail to probation.
“Police officers have an extremely difficult job to begin with. They deal with dangerous violent people and stand between those violent people and the law abiding members of the public,” said Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg. “When an officer is threatened, that officer leaves an already dangerous job only to have to look over their shoulder all the time to make sure that the threat is not carried out against them or their family. Threatening an officer is a serious and aggravated offense.”
