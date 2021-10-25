Area communities have a variety of family-friendly Halloween activities coming up this week.
The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program will host several events.
The first official Halloween-themed event in Watertown will be Halloween bingo on Thursday, with prizes, a costume contest and more. The event, Witch’s Brew Bingo, will take place at Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St. Admission is $20 per player.
The big Watertown “Pumpkin Palooza” will take place Saturday including Main Street trick-or-treating from 1 to 3 p.m., kids’ crafts, sidewalk games and pumpkin lighting.
That will be followed by Watertown’s official citywide trick-or-treating, which has been set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
In addition, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” activity for kids from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 1222 Juneau St., Watertown.
Jefferson has set its official trick-or-treating hours from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Fort Atkinson’s official trick-or-treating hours have been set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, the Dwight Foster Public Library is coordinating Fort Atkinson’s traditional “Trunk or Treat” held on the evening of Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. in Jones Park.
In Juneau, the trick-or-treat hours will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Lake Mills community traditionally hosts trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Halloween night. In addition, that community’s Main Street program will host a “Witches’ Night Out” Wednesday. The event will start at 3:45 p.m. with a book reading by a local author and artist in the gazebo/bandstand at Commons Park. Then from 4 to 6 p.m. the community will host a downtown trick or treat at local businesses. Organizations and businesses which are not located in the downtown will set up booths near the gazebo in Commons Park. In addition, the event will feature crossing guard witches, Halloween music throughout the downtown, and a tentatively planned costume parade around the park at 6 p.m. Adults participating in the event are encouraged to dress as witches.
The Hustisford Soccer Club will hold a Halloween Spooktacular Community Dance on Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Hustisford Community Hall. It is open to the public. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for those under the age of 5. There will be disc jockey entertainment upstairs in the hall and food and refreshments downstairs. More than 100 door prizes will be given away. There will also be a prize raffle. Costume contests will be held according to age. Those 0 to 5-year-olds will be judged at 7 p.m.; 6- to 9-year-olds will be judged at 7:45 p.m.; 10- to 17-year-olds will be judged at 8:30 p.m.; and 18 and older will be judged at 9:15 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded. All that enter the costume contest will win a cash prize.
In the Village of Clyman, trick-or-treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Village of Ixonia has set trick-or-treating hours for Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The village will also be hosting a Fall Festival at Firemen’s Park Saturday, with the tentative schedule including a farmer’s market, vendor displays, Touch-a-Truck contest and kids’ costume judging.
The Village of Johnson Creek has set trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween night.
The Village of Lowell will hold trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Neosho trick-or-treat hours has been set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
In the Village of Reeseville, trick-or-treaters will be out from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
