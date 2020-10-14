LAKE MILLS — The Rotary Club of Lake Mills has announced the three Rotary students for October. They include Brendan McKenna of Lakeside Lutheran High School, and Everett Karlen and Maddie Patton of Lake Mills High School.
McKenna is a senior at Lakeside. He is the son of Sam and Missy McKenna of Lake Mills.
Throughout his years at Lakeside, he participated in several different extracurricular activities. For all four years, he played football, basketball, and ran track.
He is also a member of numerous clubs and groups. It is his second year in A Cappella Choir, a group of juniors and seniors and juniors who worship at area Lutheran churches throughout the year. He is a member of Teens for Christ, math team, forensics, National Honor Society, student council and traveled with Operation GO mission trip program.
McKenna has participated in various church activities, including choir ushering, and Vacation Bible School. He has volunteered at Twice is Nice in Jefferson.
Following graduation, he plans to future his education majoring in actuarial science, mathematical analysis or accounting.
Karlen has lived in Lake Mills for 14 years. He lives with his parents, grandmother and sister. Karlan enjoys music and plays trumpet, bass and guitar. He is a singer and guitarist in a small garage band, Quick and Painless.
While in high school he played trumpet in the band, participated in chorus and fall musicals, played in jazz band, orchestra and sang in show choir. He played baseball and was a member of the drama club. He is a National Honor Society member, received various music scholarships and was a Junior Optimist Silver Member.
He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in psychology or political science.
Patton has been very active in high school, playing on the tennis team for four years, band and jazz band for four years, and participated in solo and ensemble competition. She is on student council, academic team, French club, mathlete, and vice president of the National Honor Society. She is a member of the Link Crew, and is a Junior Optimist. She is very involved in dance.
On several occasions, she played cello at the Moravian Church for Christmas ceremonies.
Following graduation, she plans to attend UW-Madison to major in biology or pre-med and continue her education at New York University medical school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.