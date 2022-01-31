JUNEAU — A Juneau man was charged with having inappropriate contact with a minor Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit.

Nehemiah Reiss, 29, is facing counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and child enticement. If convicted, he faces up to 185 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was questioned by Dodge County sheriff’s deputies in November.

The girl said the alleged assaults occurred while she was staying at Reiss’ home in Juneau during the summer and fall months of 2021, the complaint said.

Reiss has an initial appearance scheduled Feb. 21 in Dodge County Circuit Court.

