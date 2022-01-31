top story hot Juneau man charged with repeated inappropriate contact with child By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Jan 31, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — A Juneau man was charged with having inappropriate contact with a minor Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit.Nehemiah Reiss, 29, is facing counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and child enticement. If convicted, he faces up to 185 years in prison.According to the criminal complaint, the victim was questioned by Dodge County sheriff’s deputies in November.The girl said the alleged assaults occurred while she was staying at Reiss’ home in Juneau during the summer and fall months of 2021, the complaint said.Reiss has an initial appearance scheduled Feb. 21 in Dodge County Circuit Court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Jansen to enter WFSCA Hall of Fame Feb. 5 Erickson turns in her keys Watertown man charged in OWI death Purchase of loaders causes backlash at county board Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
