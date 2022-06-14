JUNEAU — Dodge County Board Chairman Dave Frohling has announced that the board’s executive committee has nominated Cameron Clapper of Whitewater to serve as the next Dodge County administrator.
Clapper would succeed Jim Mielke, who retired June 1.
If approved, Clapper would be the county’s second administrator. Mielke was hired as the county’s first administrator in September of 2008. He has served in that capacity for the past 14 years.
Mielke was hired to oversee the daily operations of the county, prepare future budgets and hire and fire department heads.
Clapper has been city manager of Whitewater since 2012. Prior to that, he was Whitewater’s assistant to the city manager from 2010 to 2012.
He served the Village of Waunakee from 2005 to 2010 as a management/analyst/deputy clerk and then as assistant to the village administrator.
He earned both a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a master’s degree in public administration from Brigham Young University.
The executive committee has been leading the administrator search, which began in March.
It selected Clapper from a field of 17 applicants for the position. Clapper and three other finalists participated in an assessment process on June 6 and 7 in Juneau.
Clapper’s nomination is subject to approval by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. That meeting will take place on June 21.
If confirmed, Clapper will begin work in Dodge County on Aug. 21.
To assist in finding a replacement for Mielke, the executive committee entered into a service agreement with Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh. In May the county board appointed Jon Hochkammer as its interim county administrator until the position of administrator is filled and an appointment is made. According to the agreement Hochkammer will work four days a week at a rate of $16,200 a month.
According to the executive committee meeting minutes of April 8, the committee set the salary range for the position between $141,190 and $151,944 per year, based on qualifications.
The other three finalist for the position included Rebecca Bell, Dodge County Human Services and health director, Daryl DeDeker, a professor of accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Scott Feldt who serves as the county administrator in Kewaunee County.
