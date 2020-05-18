The Watertown Daily Times captured eight awards, including two first-place honors, according to Wisconsin Newspaper Association results released Friday in the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.
Daily Times reporter Ed Zagorski led the charge, taking home four awards in total, all of them for photography.
Normally the Wisconsin Newspaper Association presents the awards at a banquet in late winter or early spring at its annual convention. But this year’s event in Waukesha was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the public announcement of the honors was delayed until Friday, May 15.
Zagorski took home first place for Photo Essay in the small-daily circulation class for his Fun at the Fair photospread documenting the events at the Dodge County Fair last summer.
“This has good, colorful photos showing people doing the things one does at a county fair. Everyone is named, and kids’ ages are given. Each caption is below its photo, making it easy for readers. The mix of photo sizes and shapes looks good, with the most aesthetically interesting ones run biggest and faces big enough to recognize. Layout is clean and uncluttered, with bits of white space in there. This is how you do it,” the judges said.
He took second place in the General News Photo category. In the shot, two boys showed their emotions when a bird of prey is introduced to their class during a school presentation.
He garnered two third-place awards, too, for Feature Photo and Spot News Photo. The former was a photo is of a young girl getting her face painted during a Halloween event in Watertown.The latter was a photo of an assistant fire chief, his beard encrusted with ice, talking with another chief after fighting a fire in below-zero temperatures in Watertown.
“The quality of this photo is unmatched in this category,” the judges said of the latter shot. “The intensity in the firefighter’s eyes is amplified by the icicles on his mustache. Ed Zagorski captured the commitment shown by firefighters on a regular basis, even in the bitter cold of winter.”
Editor Scott Peterson won first place in the category of best Local Column for his Scott Free column.
Liz Quezada captured honorable mention in the Page Design-Feature category.
The entire staff was recognized for the Family & Friends magazine, which earned honorable mention in the Best Special Section category.
The judges said of the magazine, “Another great special section of importance to the community. Your readers are fortunate for work like this.”
The Watertown Daily Times also took second place for the prestigious Bill Payne Award, an advertising honor, for a Kayser Automotive ad. Mark Schingler was credited with that.
