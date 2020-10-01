For an unemployed, single mother of three, Sara Ariss of Johnson Creek knows hardship.
She receives $300 a week from unemployment and uses the money for housing and any medical needs that may arise with her children, but the lone check leaves her nothing to spend on food for them.
Luckily, there’s Geno’s Pantry run by Gene Schmidt, the executive vice president at Hand Of Help Ministries.
Schmidt stood before the Watertown Plan Commission Monday to request a conditional use permit for his boarding house and food pantry at 740 N. Church St. He said the building is used by two men as a transitional home, but as of April, he’s been running a food pantry out of it, too.
Before the conditional use permit was recommended to the common council for approval, several individuals spoke in favor of Geno’s Pantry.
Brinda Williams of Mayville, who works at the pantry every Thursday, said the families in and outside of the Watertown community are hurting.
“If we could ease their pain for just a few hours a week by giving them food, it’s worth it,” she said. “It also gives hope to our community, especially knowing no one is going hungry for a day or a night. Please do not shut us down. The families and children in our community need our help.”
Her husband, Bradley Williams of Mayville, shared the same sentiment.
He said 100 of those people who receive food are elderly. Williams said there is another 100 are families with children.
“There is another 100 people, who have lost their jobs, who are served by us,” he said.
Ariss, who appeared by phone, said she was traveling to the Johnson Creek Food Pantry, but wasn’t receiving enough food for her children. She would drive to Second Harvest in Madison, but while she’s homeschooling her children, she can’t travel to Madison.
“I found myself in a dire situation,” she said through tears. “I didn’t know where to go.”
She said once she heard about Geno’s Pantry she began going and receiving a plenty of diverse foods to last her a week.
“Now, we can get food in a very safe and efficient manner to help make it through these tough times,” Ariss said. “My story is not unique and many of us depend on the kindness of Geno’s Pantry.”
Following the meeting, Schmidt was grateful he received the conditional use permit to continue with the food pantry and the traditional boarding house.
“This is very good news for us,” he said. “I don’t want to see food lines in Watertown. The need for it is tremendous.”
Schmidt said Geno’s Pantry serves 70-80 families and approximately 250 individuals a week.
“We see all ages coming to the food pantry,” he said. “To have a food pantry makes our community better. It gives those without hope a lifeline for help.”
He said he sees 1,000 people a month at the food pantry.
Geno’s Pantry is open 9 a.m.-noon every Thursday for drive-thru guests.
“The bigger the need,” he said, “the bigger the budget. We’re only going to get larger as the COVID-19 crisis continues and people get let go from their jobs.”
Those wishing to donate money can do so by sending a check to P.O. Box 780, Watertown, WI 53094.
For more information, call Schmidt at 920-342-2032.
