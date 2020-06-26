JUNEAU — Motorists are asked to be aware of the South Main Street project, which is scheduled to begin Monday in Juneau.
The road will be open to local traffic during the project, but there will be a time during the concrete placing and curing residents will not be able to access their driveways. During this time, there will be limited night and weekend parking on the street, but cars will need to be moved before work on the project continues the following day.
The South Main Street project runs from Cross Street to Kindt Street. It will rebuild the rural-type road into an urban-style road with curb and gutter, concrete driveway aprons, concrete sidewalks, asphalt street pavement and storm sewer.
The sidewalks included in the project run from the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran parsonage to Cross Street on the west side of the street. The South Main Street project also includes the installation of street lights.
The project is expected to take two months depending on the weather.
The $650,000 street project will be paid in part with $250,000 in leftover Community Development Block Grant money from a dormant internal city revolving-loan fund. The balance will be covered with the money remaining from recently closed Tax Incremental Financing Districts No. 2 and 3.
