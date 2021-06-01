Convicted heroin dealer charged with reckless homicide in Dodge County woman’s overdose death

JUNEAU — A 29-year-old Hartford man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court after being charged with first degree reckless homicide in the death of a 28-year-old woman, who died of an opioid overdose in 2019 at a home in Ashippun.
Mitchell McDonald, currently housed at Stanley Correctional Institution, could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff deputies responded to a possible drug overdose, at 2:45 a.m. April 19, 2019. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies found evidence of drug use in the room.
Deputies spoke to the victim’s brother later that day.
According to the criminal complaint, he told them that McDonald was a close family friend and a heroin addict. McDonald grew up in Ashippun and resided with the family of the victim. The brother allegedly said McDonald admitted to him that he obtained the heroin and later provided it to the victim. McDonald also said he wanted to cooperate with police, but did not want to be taken into custody, the complaint stated.
McDonald spoke to police later that day. He told him he did not intend to run, but did not want to go through withdrawals in jail. He said the heroin was purchased in Milwaukee a day earlier after the victim asked him to get it for her. McDonald said he had only given the victim a small amount of the drug, the complaint states.
When questioned by investigators, McDonald said, “Yea, I screwed up, but I did dope with some girl that killed her resting on my shoulders,” the complaint stated. It’s unclear what McDonald meant by that statement to authorities, according to the criminal complaint.
The autopsy was completed on Aug. 9, 2019, which showed that the victim died of fentanyl intoxication.
McDonald was previously convicted of delivering heroin in 2015 in Waukesha County. McDonald has a telephone scheduling conference scheduled on June 28.
