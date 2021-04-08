Tuesday’s election in Jefferson and Dodge counties was anything but a mundane affair, as school boards saw incumbents traded out for new faces, and small towns came close to ties, as their electorates fought over who should serve as chairmen.
Turnout for Wisconsin’s spring election, which had only one statewide race on the ballot with a handful of locally hot contests, barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results.
The Watertown Unified School District Board will see the addition of Tina Johnson and Katie Najarian, but will lose the services of incumbents Fred Jandt and Adam Bainbridge, who were voted off the board.
Town of Aztalan incumbent Chairman Scott Masche lost to Jeremy Chwala by a vote of 205 to 193, but that was a relatively wide margin when compared to other locales.
The race for chairman in the Town of Concord, saw Dale Konle nipping Erick Frommgen by a vote of 228 to 226.
In the Town of Milford, Steven Kube narrowly won the chairman’s post with 136 votes to Matthew Kaminski’s 134.
As to whether there will be recounts in these tight races, it will be decided in the days ahead.
In the Town of Ixonia, incumbent Chairman Perry Goetsch was able to withstand the challenge of Tom Carey, garnering 676 votes to Carey’s 615.
More detail on local races appears on Page 2 of today’s print Daily Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.