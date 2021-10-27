MADISON — The 75-megawatt Crawfish River Solar Project, scheduled for location in the Town of Jefferson — with construction expected to begin in spring of 2022 — is officially transitioning in ownership from Ranger Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments to Alliant Energy.
The change in ownership, as it was announced Monday, follows the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s approval in June of 2021 of Alliant Energy’s filing to add 675 megawatts of solar energy to its generation portfolio.
“Alliant Energy is leading the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future,” said Ben Lipari, director of project development and customer solutions for Alliant Energy, Monday afternoon. “We are making significant solar investments in south central Wisconsin, including the Crawfish River Project, as part of that long-term plan. This new solar project will create hundreds of jobs, spur economic development and deliver long-term cost savings for our Wisconsin customers.”
Lipari said it was good to work with Ranger Power through the development phase of the project, and he and his colleagues look forward to partnering with them as their engineering, procurement and construction contractor.
Alliant Energy is contracting with a subsidiary of DESRI to construct the project just west of Jefferson near Highway 18. Work is expected to begin in the spring, with a targeted completion date in late 2022, according to Alliant Energy.
During construction, more than 250 jobs are expected to be created. Alliant representatives said that, once it is operational, the 75-megawatt project will generate enough electricity to power nearly 20,000 Wisconsin homes. It will sit on 500 acres.
“Combined, the town and county will receive an estimated $300,000 in annual shared revenues for the next 30 years to be used as determined by local communities and their elected officials,” Alliant stated.
“Alliant Energy is an innovator in sustainable energy solutions and shares our goal of keeping Wisconsin’s energy dollars local through economical and environmentally friendly generation,” Ranger Power President Paul Harris said. “We are proud to partner with Alliant Energy to construct the Crawfish River project, which will help power tens of thousands of homes while providing significant economic and environmental benefits to the Town of Jefferson and Jefferson County.”
In May of 2020, Alliant Energy introduced its plan to construct six large-scale solar projects in Wisconsin. Then, in March 2021, the company announced plans to build six more projects, making Alliant Energy the largest owner and operator of solar energy in the state of Wisconsin. This is in accordance with Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Blueprint, an outline of the company’s acceleration and transition to clean energy.
In total, Alliant Energy has proposed 12 solar projects planned for nine Wisconsin counties. Collectively, they will add nearly 1,100 MW of solar energy generation to the state’s energy grid, enough to power nearly 300,000 homes. Along with other initiatives in the Clean Energy Blueprint, these projects will help customers avoid more than $2 billion in long-term costs. They will also deliver steady revenue through new construction opportunities, create an estimated 2,000 construction jobs and provide approximately $300 million in revenues to local communities and landowners over an estimated project lifespan of 30 years, the company said.
Other counties to get Alliant solar installations include Green, Richland, Grant, Rock, Sheboygan, Waushara and Wood. Two locations in Dodge County, Beaver Dam and Springfield, are also scheduled to have solar installations.
According to Alliant Energy, solar generating projects have a low profile and are almost silent. They generate zero emissions, odors or harmful byproducts. During operation, planted prairie grasses and pollinator habitats create a hospitable environment for pollinating insects and birds. When the project reaches the end of its useful life — approximately 30 years — as part of a regulatory agreement, Alliant Energy can choose to extend the project timeline or remove the equipment and restore the land for use as desired, including for agriculture.
