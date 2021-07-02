Herold named 2021 Distinguished Alumni

He’s an accomplished athlete and a devoted horticulturist and he’s also enshrined now as Watertown’s finest.
Watertown Unified School District Administrator Cassandra Schug announced at Tuesday’s board meeting that Glenn Herold is the 2021 Distinguished Alumni.
Herold, who hails from the Watertown High School Class of 1969, attended University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with degrees in secondary education and biology. He also earned a master’s degree in horticulture there, too.
“I thank you for this honor. It truly is an honor,” Herold said. “It is humbling because I know there are a lot of graduates of Watertown High School, who are at least as deserving as I am. It’s always great to come back to Watertown.”
While in Watertown, he said having ice cream at Mullen’s is a “must” for he and his wife, Terry. It also provides him the opportunity to say “hello” to his father, who is depicted on the mural outside of the building.
“He was the last door-to-door milkman in Watertown,” he told board members Tuesday.
Schug said Herold was chosen from an “outstanding pool of candidates,” who are also all graduates of Watertown.
“It’s a difficult group of individuals to pick just one person from for this significant recognition,” she said.
Schug said during Herold’s senior year in high school he won the state cross country title in record time breaking the old record by 15 seconds.
“In track, he became the first Wisconsin runner to break 4:10 in the mile running 4:09.08, which still stands as a Watertown High School record,” she said.
Herold won three Big 10 Track and Cross Country titles at UW-Madison. He was also a three-time NCAA All-American Athlete. He finished sixth in 1972 U.S. Olympic Trials, and second at the World University Games held in Moscow. His time in the 5,000-meter run stood as a University of Wisconsin-Madison record for 10 years.
After graduation, Herold continued to train and compete setting an American indoor record in the 5,000-meter run and posting a time in the 10,000-meter run that placed him as the third fastest American of all time, Schug said.
Herold taught at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, Ill. for 32 years. He established and developed the school’s arboretum and became a frequent speaker to plant and garden societies.
He was also a founding member of the Central Illinois Hosta Society and co-chair of the National American Hosta Society National Convention.
Schug said the Wisconsin Alumni Association — Heart of Illinois Chapter named Herold the 2011 Badger of the Year.
In 2011, Glenn retired and moved to back to Wisconsin settling in Cedarburg with his wife.
In his spare time, he was an assistant track coach at Concordia University in Mequon. He currently serves on the Cedarburg Park and Recreation Board.
“He stays connected with our students, athletes, coaches and our families,” Schug said. “He represents the best of Watertown, our community, state and our country.”
Herold will be honored during Watertown High School’s homecoming in September.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is formed for the purpose of providing the Watertown Unified School District provides current students and the community with a vision of the outstanding legacies of Watertown High School. The program began in 2013 with seven previous distinguished alumni chosen. They include: Joseph Darcey, Dr. Diane L. Reinhard, John David, Brandenstein, Joseph E. Wimmer, Edward W. Raether and Dr. Anne Liners Brett.
