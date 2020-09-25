2020 Basketball Shot Club — Those looking for a fun challenge are invited to join the 2020 Basketball Shot Club and take 2,020 basketball shots by Oct. 31. Participants don’t have to make all the shots, just take them. The shots can be taken wherever there is a hoop – at home or at a park. Watertown parks at which there are basketball courts are Riverside Park, Lincoln Park, Brandenstein Park, Mary Rose Park, Clark Park, Timothy Johnson Park, and Union Park. This event is open to participants ages 5 and older and adults are welcome. The fee is $12/city residents and $18/non-city residents and includes a t-shirt. Accept the challenge at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com (must register by Oct. 15 to receive a t-shirt). The sooner a person starts, the more time they will have to complete the challenge.
Yoga — This yoga class offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. This class runs Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Nov. 17 from 9-10 a.m. Cost is $30/resident and $45/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Tree Climbing — Treetop Explorer, LLC, provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction is provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Open to ages 7 through adult. This class will be held on Sept. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Riverside Park Celebration Shelter. Cost is $35/city resident or $52.50/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Preregistration is required. Limited space is available — early registration is highly recommended.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Time slots of 45 minutes are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings will be performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water. Participants must provide their own face masks. Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available so participants should plan to wear swimsuits to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual Swim Lessons — Work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for 3 lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for 6 lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. See the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com for more details and to register.
Park amenities update — The city has opened a limited number of tennis courts at Brandt/Quirk Park, along with Clark Park and Riverside Park tennis courts, skate park, batting cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks, and the disc golf course at Brandt/Quirk Park. The city is instituting a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times.
For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one-hour time limit per court. Reserve a batting cage and court time on the recdesk website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Watch the Facebook page for updates.
