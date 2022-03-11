IXONIA — The Sierra Club has turned to the Dane County Circuit Court to appeal what it is calling the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s “unlawful approval” of We Energy’s proposal for a new liquified natural gas storage facility in Ixonia.
Also part of the appeal to Branch 10 Judge Juan B. Colas by the Madison-based John Muir Chapter of the Sierra Club is a similar facility proposed for Bluff Creek near Whitewater.
According to the Sierra Club, its appeal challenges the PSC’s failure to adequately consider clean energy and efficiency alternatives, such as weatherizing homes and incentivizing industrial users to cut use during peak heating days.
“The evidence before the PSC demonstrated that the LNG facilities will raise bills and invest in long-lived fossil fuel infrastructure, which is inconsistent with federal and state policies calling for a reduction in gas use,” the Sierra Club stated. “The LNG facilities would meet a peak demand for gas that is unlikely to occur and, if it did, could be met with much less expensive alternatives like efficiency and customer incentives.”
The case will now be heard by the Dane County Circuit Court and Colas could send it back to the PSC to consider alternatives required by law. The appeal is taking place in Dane County because the PSC is based in Madison.
“With fossil fuel prices at an all time high and the impacts of climate change becoming more dire every year, raising customer bills to reward the monopoly utility company with new fossil fuel infrastructure is downright reckless,” said Sierra Club Wisconsin Director Elizabeth Ward. “The PSC claims it doesn’t need to consider the clean energy commitments of Gov. Tony Evers or President Joe Biden. Wisconsinites deserve energy infrastructure that is clean, resilient and reliable for decades to come at the lowest possible cost. The PSC is failing to deliver that with this decision. We’re asking the courts to correct that illegal decision.”
Ward said the PSC’s decision will cost ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars and do nothing to address the “deep energy burden disparities” in Milwaukee that We Energies’ has an obligation to address.
“If WEC is going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars,” she said, “it should prioritize investments that reduce carbon emissions, address energy burden for those with high bills and drafty homes, and are least cost to ratepayers.”
We Energies parent company, WEC Energy Group, announced plans in November to move away from coal by 2035, as well as a group of other proposed projects across the state.
“The LNG project approval by the PSC that same week signified a decisive pivot by Wisconsin utilities to double down on gas that is fracked and piped from other states,” the Sierra Club stated. “New proposals have advocacy groups concerned about continuing climate and economic costs of fossil fuels.”
We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway disputed the claims of the Sierra Club Thursday afternoon.
“At a time when the world is increasingly concerned about energy security, reliability and cost, it’s unfortunate the Sierra Club continues its effort to stop these important projects,” Conway said. “These projects received approval after a thorough and transparent public process that found these critical facilities will allow us to keep customers warm on the coldest days with a safe, environmentally friendly and local supply of natural gas. The record in this case demonstrates that the project will also deliver cost savings for our customers.”
Amy Rinard, who represents Ixonia on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors and who has been a strong opponent of the proposed LNG facility, applauded the Sierra Club’s attorneys for their appeal.
“After clear sailing through a gullible, We Energies-friendy town board, county board and PSC, finally there may be a rational, impartial review of this massive, costly, environmentally destructive LNG project,” Rinard said. “It will take a circuit court judge to call out We Energies on its inflated demand projections, dismissal of less expensive alternatives, rejection of climate change initiatives and other We whoppers contained in this application.”
Rinard said her hope is that Colas will issue an order immediately stopping work at the Ixonia site until there is a ruling in the case.
“The destruction of farmland, the watershed and the local environment that is going on there five days a week, 12-hours a day is sickening to watch,” she said. “I hope it’s not too late to stop this troubled and ill-conceived project that was never intended for anything but to make money for We Energies.”
The We Energies facility in Ixonia will include a 15-story, 150-foot-diameter tank to store 12 million gallons of liquified natural gas. The plant will also have equipment to process vaporized natural gas into a liquid and back again, a section of pipeline connecting to a main natural gas pipeline, plus an electric substation.
Construction on the site began in January and We Energies has said the purpose of the proposed facility is to store natural gas until it is needed, at which time it would be put back into the pipeline.
It is slated to be located northeast of Hill and North roads and might be operational by late 2023.
