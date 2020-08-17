JEFFERSON — Aug. 31 is the day that the world observes the 20th International Overdose Awareness Day and Jefferson County, with its increasing incidences of opioid drug overdoses, has some special events planned.
“International Overdose Awareness Day is about remembering the loved ones we have lost and acknowledging the grief of family and friends left behind. It is also about taking real action to save lives,” Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition Drug Free Communities Project Director/Coordinator Emi Reiner, said. “This year, the cause is more important than ever.”
Reiner said the evidence is clear that COVID-19 has put tremendous pressure on people to maintain their mental, physical and emotional health, and finding care and support for treatment and recovery services has been challenging for many.
“In Jefferson County, the number of drug-related overdose deaths increased from 2018 to 2019, similar to the trends seen in Wisconsin,” Reiner said, adding most of the overdose deaths in Jefferson County in 2018 and 2019 involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Reiner listed ways people in Jefferson County can participate in International Overdose Awareness Day. She said they may share resources that are available in Jefferson County with friends and family members who may be struggling with addiction. These include the general hotline for community resources, alcohol and substance use: 211; Jefferson County Emergency Mental Health Line at 920-674-3105; Peer Support Line for people with mental health conditions at 262-409-2752; MyStrength.com Web and Mobile App. Access Code being “JeffersonCounty.”
She said they may also:
- Attend a free screening of the movie “Written Off,” to learn about one person’s story about addiction. A question and answer session with the director, writer and producer will follow the screening.
- Sign up for a free training on how to use the lifesaving medication naloxone (Narcan), which reverses opioid overdoses.
- Post a story, a poem, or a photo on your social media pages to remember loved ones lost (use hashtag #International Overdose Awareness Month #jeffcodrugfree)
“These are just some of the many ways you can raise awareness about overdoses and show your support for the many families and friends in Jefferson County affected by overdose,” Reiner said.
The public is invited to go to the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition website at http://www.jeffcodrugfree.org to register for the movie screening and the Narcan training. Resources for parents, friends, family and community members are also available on the website and posted on the coalition’s social media pages.
