The areas school districts of Johnson Creek and Dodgeland look to be losing the largest shares of state aid in the year ahead.
Johnson Creek will go from $4,906,242 to $4,278,159, a decrease of 12.80%.
Dodgeland will decrease from $5,469,676 to $5,276,909, a drop of 3.52%.
The state’s Department of Public Instruction has posted data on how much state aid will be distributed to school districts across Wisconsin and it indicates that several area districts will see declines in their incomes from the state, while others will see more money from that source.
State aid is one of the ways schools are funded, while property taxes are another manner by which school pay the bills. Usually, when one goes up the other goes down.
According to the department, Watertown will go from state aid of $24,314,899 in 2020-21 to $24,234,596 in 2021-22, a decrease of .33%.
Watertown Unified School District Director of Business Services Michael Williamson said the main factor that caused state aid to decrease this year is due to fewer students being educated in the district during the 2020-2021 school year, while property values increased.
“When this occurs, our property valuation per student increases,” Williamson said. “For state aid purposes, the state measures the wealth of a district by property value per student. When this wealth measure increases, state aid to offset property taxes tends to decrease. There were measures in the Wisconsin State Biennium Budget that made the decrease less than it would have been.”
Williamson said less state aid does not translate into less revenue for a school district.
“It means a greater share of the amount of revenue that we are able to levy for shifts to property taxes,” he said. “Even so, we will still be able to maintain the same mill rate of $8.98 for the fifth consecutive year.”
Fort Atkinson will be declining by .12% in 2021-22 from 2020-21 as it goes from $17,818289 to $17,797,411.
For some other area school districts, the news was a bit different, as they have been told their state aid is increasing.
Waterloo will be going from $5,405,765 to $5,650,648. Lake Mills will increase from $8,879,279 to $8,951,541. Jefferson will go from $12,173,214 to $12,315,435 and Hustisford will increase from $1,564,397 to $1,763,284. Palmyra-Eagle goes from $3,099,462 to $3,692,507, an increase of 19.13%. Whitewater goes from $10,475,977 to $11,099,881.
According to a statement from the DPI, aid varies widely by district across Wisconsin based on the equalization formula.
“Of 421 districts, 272 will receive more aid than last year (65 percent); 144 will receive less (34 percent),” the DPI said. “Aid amounts for each school district can be found on the department’s School Financial Services website, both alphabetically and by percent change.”
General school aids are paid in four installments during the school year.
To look at state aid amounts for each district in Wisconsin, visit https://rb.gy/lptvns.
