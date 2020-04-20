- Tips from homeschooling families:
- Post a schedule to keep kids on track and up-to-date with assignments, but be flexible. Every period doesn't have to last the same amount of time. Take kids' needs into account.
- Put your family's emotional needs first. If that means dialing back on "required" classwork on a given day, do that.
- Take it easy. Don't stress. Feel free to adjust a lesson or seek out alternatives if you don't have the materials or resources to achieve it.
- For example, if your teacher assigns baking brownies and cutting them up to help your second-grader learn fractions, by all means do so if you have the ingredients, time and energy. If you don't, you could try shortbread (three ingredients: flour, butter and sugar). If you don't have that, surely cutting up pretend paper brownies for a tea-party with the dolls is good enough.
- Make sure to make time for "normal family time," not just lessons. This could even cross over with some of the academic requirements, like reading a favorite book together.
- When you need to get something done (like your at-home-office job), a great activity for the kids is "Drop Everything and Read" which keeps them quiet, engaged, and out of your hair.
- Not an expert in every subject? There are lots of online resources, and more of them are being made available for free during this pandemic. Can't remember how to do long division? Check out Khan Academy, which is currently offering free access.
- Remember, physical activity is just as important as academics, especially when kids are cooped up in the same place all day. Go outside if at all possible, or let kids dance, run around the house, and build sofa cushion forts.
- The arts are also essential. People of all ages need an outlet for their creativity, and this can be even more important in times of crisis to help people process their stress in a positive way.
- Encourage your kids to explore topics they're interested in, even beyond what the "curriculum" calls for. Self-directed learning is the most powerful.
Are you home schooling during the pandemic, here are some time ideas
- Pam Chickering Wilson Adams Publishing Group
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Watertown businesses charged with COVID-19 safety violations
- Similarities between Spanish Flu and COVID-19 exist
- First Dodge County man dies of COVID-19
- Voters oust one incumbent on Watertown School Board
- Karen Ida Winker
- Beverly Mae Zillmer
- With Boomer Street site closed, Watertown lays out yard-waste options
- Florence V. Bowman
- Ralph R. Swett
- Wendt, Bartz, Wetzel elected to serve on city council
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Dodge County Public Health recognizes spread of COVID-19 in community (1)
- With Boomer Street site closed, Watertown lays out yard-waste options (1)
- China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days (1)
- Larson fired after sponsors drop NASCAR driver over slur (1)
- Watertown needs poll workers for April election (1)
- Easter will never be truly canceled (1)
- Jefferson, Dodge counties report more COVID-19 cases, offer advice (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.