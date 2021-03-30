BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum for Congressman Scott Fitzgerald’s former District 13 State Senate seat.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, was elected to the U.S. House to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2020.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and be streamed live on DailyDodge.com for viewing. This special general election for Wisconsin State Senate District 13 will be held on April 6.
Candidates for the Wisconsin Senate position include state Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, Democrat Melissa Winker of Oconomowoc, Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and Spencer Zimmerman of the Trump Conservative Party.
Due to COVID-19, the public is invited to view the Forum live on DailyDodge.Com and may send in questions for the candidates to BeaverDamChamber@gmail.com by noon on Wednesday.
Question writers need to include name and city. All questions will be put into a bowl and drawn at random during the open question portion of the candidates forum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.