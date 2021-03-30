BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum for Congressman Scott Fitzgerald’s former District 13 State Senate seat.

Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, was elected to the U.S. House to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2020.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and be streamed live on DailyDodge.com for viewing. This special general election for Wisconsin State Senate District 13 will be held on April 6.

Candidates for the Wisconsin Senate position include state Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, Democrat Melissa Winker of Oconomowoc, Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and Spencer Zimmerman of the Trump Conservative Party.

Due to COVID-19, the public is invited to view the Forum live on DailyDodge.Com and may send in questions for the candidates to BeaverDamChamber@gmail.com by noon on Wednesday.

Question writers need to include name and city. All questions will be put into a bowl and drawn at random during the open question portion of the candidates forum.

