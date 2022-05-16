JOHNSON CREEK — The Wuestenberg Fields at Johnson Creek High School will be dedicated on Saturday, May 21, followed by several baseball games that day.
Jim and Lyle Wuestenberg and family contributed towards the One Team One Dream Campaign of the Johnson Creek School District.
The Wuestenberg family pledge, along with additional fundraising opportunities, helped the district get closer to the campaign’s goal of $2.1 million.
The Johnson Creek baseball and softball fields will be named Wuestenberg Fields.
Lyle Wuestenberg owner of J & L Tire has served as the honorary chairman of the One Team One Dream Campaign since its beginning. The Wuestenberg family and J & L Tire have been a strong partner in every aspect of fundraising. Given in honor of their parents who supported their children in their participation in sports, this facility will be home to the Johnson Creek Bluejays Baseball and softball teams. It will also be home to the Johnson Creek Joint Recreation program activities as well as serving the students of the Johnson Creek public schools.
Community members continue to support the One Team, One Dream campaign which has funded the athletic facilities. To date, $1.4 million has been donated, pledged, or raised on the way to the $2.1 million goal. Donors are those who buy items at the concessions stands, have purchased a brick, sent a donation, have made an in-kind donation of time, talent, or material, and/or have participated in one of the fundraisers.
Naming right donations were received from Jim and Jordan Glover (Glover field-football), Jim and Lyle Wuestenberg (Wuestenberg Fields—softball and baseball), Dale Weis (Weis Center—cafeteria/auditorium) and the Pete Berres Family (Berres Fieldhouse-middle/high school gym).
A brief dedication ceremony will be held between the varsity boys baseball double header on May 21.
A ceremonial first pitch will be at 9:30 p.m. with the first varsity game against Bellville set for 10 a.m.
The dedication and ribbon cutting will be between games at approximately 11:30 a.m.
A second varsity game against Bellville will begin at approximately noon.
The Johnson Creek recreation pee wee game against Ixonia will also start at about noon.
Concessions will be open throughout the games.
The Wuestenberg Fields are located at 455 Aztalan St., Johnson Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.