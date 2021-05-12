REESEVILLE — Reeseville Village Board members agreed at a special meeting Monday night to pursue a community block grant public facilities program application to help with a street project.
Tammy Hampton, a certified grant writer with Kunkel Engineering Group of Beaver Dam, said the submission deadline for the CDBG applications is 4 p.m. Thursday. She said awards will be heard July 23.
The application will help to offset costs associated with the reconstruction of Jackson Street from Main Street east to Reeseville’s village limits.
She said the total construction cost is $1,051,200 with $850,450 of it slated for Jackson Street and $200,750 for a culvert replacement on the street.
Hampton said the total project construction cost is $1,241,151, which includes $12,000 in grant administration fees, $2,000 in attorney’s fees, $4,500 in publication costs and $171,451 in engineering costs.
A $413,717 loan from Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Waterloo was approved May 5 for the Village of Reeseville to use for the Jackson Street repairs. Hampton said the CDBG will match those funds 2:1 totaling $827,434, which will cover the project’s total cost.
Hampton said there will not be any residents displaced or utilities moved because of the construction. She said the construction will also allow for sidewalk, curb and gutter.
She said the project could begin as early May 1, 2022.
