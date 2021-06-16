CONCORD — Two zoning requests were approved by the Concord Town Board when they convened for the June meeting.
Approved was a request from John Walsh, N6112 Grey Fox Trail, for a conditional use permit to construct a 30 by 30 addition to an existing outbuilding. It will be 13 feet tall.
The building would be used for personal use.
And approved was a request from Craig Kuehl, Signs-R-Us, LLC, for a variance to replace an existing billboard sign located at W945 County Road B. The new billboard will overhang county owned land at 40-45 feet above ground level.
The treasurer's report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
Chairman Dale Konle displayed a graph and breakdown of highway crew hours from January through May, on all the highway jobs and maintenance of the highway department, gallons of gas purchased, and snowplowing hours. He also gave a brief presentation of securing more all-terrain vehicle/utility terrain vehicle road signs, and named roads that have top priority for sign marking.
An update was given on property owners who are in violation of Chapter 9 of the town ordinance. The board, along with Jefferson County officials, continue to follow up on parking in the road right-of-way, and unlicensed vehicles.
A request by homeowner's for "No Parking" signs displayed in front of their property was discussed.
Liquor licenses were approved for Concord Station, Concord Inn, and Concord House. Server licenses were approved for John E. Bender, Patricia Bender and Debbie Schuett for the Concord House. Heather Janquart, Samuel Stache, Joanne Stiemke, Abigail Thrams, Ryan Eckardt, Rebecca Keast, Sarah Kindler and Andrew Maske for Concord Station.
