FORT ATKINSON — The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties announced Tuesday the pending departure of longtime organization Executive Director Megan Hartwick.
Hartwick has said that she will be leaving her position after 8 1/2 years in the leadership role.
Hartwick was unavailable for comment on her future plans Tuesday afternoon when word was received of her departure, but the United Way said she will be speaking on her time with the organization fairly soon.
“Megan will be sharing more about her time with United Way over the coming months, but in the meantime, our board of directors is looking for the next leader of the organization,” a media release from the United Way stated.
According to the United Way, its ideal candidate to replace Hartwick will have bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, nonprofit management or other related field.
“Applicants should have fundraising experience, strong written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to work independently,” the United Way said. “Applicants should also have experience working with community impact projects and have a passion for the mission of United Way. Experience working with boards and volunteers is preferred.”
According to the United Way, under the direction of its board of directors, the local executive director is responsible for all administrative duties, fundraising and fund distribution operations, as well as marketing and communications efforts, and stakeholder relations for the organization.
The position comes with a starting salary of $50,000-$55,000, commensurate with experience.
