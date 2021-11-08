JUNEAU — Two dozen Dodge County fire departments responded Saturday afternoon and evening to a marsh fire that broke out near Mud Lake and blackened hundreds of acres in the area of Walton Road close to Richwood.
According to Clyman Assistant Fire Chief Joe Roberts, the fire was started by a person on a four-wheel ATV when the vehicle’s hot exhaust ignited cattails. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be responsible for determining if the operator of the ATV will be charged in the incident, Roberts said.
Sources at the Dodge County Office of Emergency Management, said that, at 2:39 p.m., a call came in to the Dodge County Central Dispatch with a person reporting a marsh fire at the north end of Mud Lake near Walton Road.
“Due to a simultaneous call in the City of Watertown, the Clyman/Reeseville/Lowell (CLR) fire department was (called as mutual aid) to the call (at Mud Lake),” said Amy B. Haase Nehls, director of the Dodge County emergency management office. “(They) then requested mutual aid from approximately 24 departments from the Dodge County area, with an additional request to the Wisconsin State Drone Network for air assets.”
Nehls reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday that the fire was under control and that drones were flying over the area to make sure there were no longer hot spots that might reignite.
“There were no homes or structures damaged,” she said.
Roberts said it was difficult to estimate the acres of marsh that were burned because the area is so large. He said, however, that, in talking with some people who know the area well, a rough estimate would be 400 acres.
Clyman/Reeseville/Lowell received assistance at the fire from Brownsville, Burnett, Columbus, Deerfield, Fall River, Fox Lake, Hartford, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Juneau Fire & EMS, Kekoskee, Knowles, Lebanon, Lake Mills EMS, Marshall, Neosho, Randolph, Theresa, Watertown Fire & EMS, Waterloo, Western Lakes, in addition to the support from Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Dodge County Central Dispatch, Dodge County Emergency Management, DCERT, Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin Drone Network.
