Brownsville man arrested for sixth OWI while driving 110 mph

JUNEAU — A 57-year-old Brownsville man made his initial appearance Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court for his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
David Salek is also charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and bail jumping. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine for the felony charge alone.
Salek appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who placed Salek on a $10,000 cash bond. As conditions of the bond, Salek must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages, including bars, taverns, liquor stores and beer tents.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Salek’s SUV at 2:51 p.m. Oct. 1 after the deputy’s radar showed the vehicle traveling 110 in a 55 mph zone on County Highway Y near County Highway Z in the Town of Leroy. The deputy turned on his emergency lights which led to other vehicles on the road to pull aside, but Salek continued driving and was also going around other vehicles.
Salek also drove his SUV on the shoulder for nearly 20 seconds. When the deputy did pull the SUV over, Salek got out of it and approached the deputy, but was ordered back into his vehicle, the complaint stated.
When the deputy began speaking with Salek, he could see a large bottle of Kessler’s whiskey on the floor of the passenger seat. Salek allegedly told the deputy he had been an alcoholic for 40 years, according to the criminal complaint, and asked the deputy, “What driver’s license?” when it was requested from him. He said he didn’t have one, the complaint stated.
Salek refused a preliminary breath test. Court records show Salek was convicted of OWI in 1997, 2000, 2005 and twice in 2011.
Salek has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 14 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
