JEFFERSON — There will be no carnival, no midway, no exhibitors sleeping on their beautifully groomed cows in the hours between competitions.
But the heart of the Jefferson County Fair will still take place this year, in virtual form, despite the cancellation of the on-site event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Exhibitors are being asked to sign up now for virtual fair judging in numerous junior, open and senior classes by submitting photos and videos of their entries.
The week the traditional fair was to open, July 8-12, a virtual fair gallery will open for public viewing, to showcase the creativity and hard work displayed by youth and adult fair participants from throughout the area.
Amy Listle, Jefferson County Fair Park director, said that local officials worked long and hard to try to find a safe way to host the 167th annual event amidst the pandemic. Ultimately, with the state urging no large gatherings, fair planners pivoted to an online event.
The virtual fair will also keep the public engaged through both online and community-based activities.
“From virtual exhibitor shows to businesses and restaurants taking part in the 'Jefferson County Fair On Tour' campaign, hosting an online talent competition, we’re working hard to keep the residents of Jefferson County and beyond engaged and excited about the Jefferson County Fair," said Micheala Slind, marketing specialist for the Jefferson County Fair Park.
“We know this year has been anything but typical for our fair families and fair goers, but we know people love the fair and we know that people are looking for some fun this summer as well," Slind said.
The virtual fair will be accessible through the fair's Facebook and Instagram accounts and its website: www.jcfairpark.com.
Virtual exhibits
Anyone can register to exhibit in the virtual fair that will run during the week that the 2020 fair was to be held: July 8-12. People can enter as many exhibits as they like, with diverse categories from cake-decorating to crafts to photography.
"We want to encourage people to have fun with their projects and use their imagination during this 'extra' time they may have,” Slind said.
The entry form for virtual judging can be found on the fair park website: www.jcfairpark.com under "Competitive Exhibits." The deadline to register entries is midnight June 30.
Going all-virtual eliminates one fair week hassle: the drop-off and pick-up of everyone's entries.
Exhibitors will be asked to submit photographs and descriptions or videos to go with each entry.
Listle said that the fair park has had some callers reach out to say they had no cell phone or other way to submit photos or videos. In those cases, people may call the fair park during the fair office's weekday open hours to arrange to stop by with their project so it can be photographed and uploaded.
There is a $5 fee for every 10 entries.
Entrants should check out the new fair premium book released June 15 on the fair park website, to check out the amended categories.
Most of the traditional fair categories are still open, although the number of entries permitted in each category might be reduced.
"Some classes we won't be able to offer this year, like open draft horse and shooting sports," Listle said.
"We also took out some classes in departments that would be complicated to enter, like 'photo collection,' which would have essentially required entrants to take a photo of a group of photos," she said.
Performing arts entries will still be accepted, although the fair has shortened up the time limits for some categories so that videos can more easily be uploaded.
With no exhibits on-site, project superintendents' roles will be simplified, Listle said. They'll still be on call to answer questions about potential entries and to help promote the virtual fair.
The role of judges will be different this year, too, with no face-to-face judging - even via teleconference. Rather, judges will be evaluating all entries from the safety of their homes from the videos, photos and notes submitted by entrants.
In the main, fair entrants have been really understanding about the need for the change, and the fair has seen a steady rate of sign-ups since the virtual fair submission process opened, Listle said.
"We are getting more entries in every day," she said. "It's awesome to see them come in."
Ribbons and monetary premiums will still be awarded for top entries, with several methods by which people can receive their awards.
Listle said the fair park will be setting a date for people to pick up their awards in person, and there will also be mail options and, in extreme cases, delivery.
The virtual fair viewing, when it goes up, will be arranged building-by-building as the exhibits would have been on-site. That means people will be able to visit the "horse barn" and see all of the animals and their owners, and so on.
"We are also encouraging exhibitors to send in pictures of themselves with their project," Listle said. In some cases, there will even be little biographies of the exhibitor on display.
Listle said that the pandemic actually sped up the fair park's longtime goal of providing virtual exhibits so that folks who couldn't visit the fair in person could see all of the entries.
"We have actually been thinking about developing a virtual showcase for awhile," Listle said. "There have been requests for several years, so we were already working on creating that."
Shifting gears to an all-online fair this year required an extra degree of organization, but it is worth it to recognize all of the entrants' hard work, Listle said. In the meantime, the fair is building a framework that will allow for both virtual and on-site visits into the future.
Talent contest
In addition, another fair favorite that's still taking place is the Junior Amateur Talent Competition, produced and promoted by the fair in conjunction with Knapton Musik Notes of Janesville.
Entries in the talent show should be submitted via video and are limited to 2-5 minutes. The deadline for talent show submissions is July 6.
As before when the event has been held in person, there will be age divisions, one for competitors age 2-12 and the other for competitors age 13-18. There are cash prizes for the top three performances in each age division. Entry information can be found on the fair park website.
Meanwhile, the fair is inviting area restaurants to promote their fair-themed specials through the "Jefferson County Fair on Tour – Fair Food Feature."
Restaurant owners who want to feature fair food on your menu the week of July 6- 12, are invited to submit their “Fair Food Feature” information on the fair website or by calling the fair park and then submitting a photo of their special.
That week, the fair park will feature participating restaurants and their specials on its social media pages, encouraging residents of Jefferson County to get out and support the local restaurants.
Restaurantgoers will be invited to play "Fair Food Bingo" the week of the traditional fair. To get "bingo" diners must visit five different restaurants that week. All bingo winners will be entered in a drawing to win a prize.
In addition, more information and virtual fun can be found on the fair park website: www.jcfairpark.com and on its social media pages.
"We are excited for the opportunity to be creative and innovative and keep the fair spirit alive this summer," Listle said.
