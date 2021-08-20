LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills School Board held a special meeting Tuesday to take official action on the return to the school plan for the 2021-22 academic year as outlined by District Administrator Dr. Tonya Olson at the regular monthly meeting. The plan was approved 3-2 with board Vice President Dawn Delaney and Treasurer Brianna Behselich voting against the document. Masking will be a family choice.
“This is now the board’s plan,” said board President Robert Dimperio.
At the regular August meeting, the board took no action on the plan presented by Olson; following the meeting she said the return to school plan mirrored what the board had approved for summer school, thus the school board had already approved the document.
Dimperio pointed out the board is engaged with creating policies and not the operations of the district.
In addition to face coverings, the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan includes social distancing, creating smaller class sizes and working with custodial staff on sanitizing practices. Unlike last year, students will be eating lunch in the cafeteria. Additionally, students recognized as close contacts of someone at the school who tests positive for COVID-19, will not need to quarantine but parents should monitor for symptoms. Children who live with a person who tests positive for the virus will need to quarantine for 14 days.
“This feels like it’s déjà vu,” said Olson, noting it was only a year ago when the district was trying to decide how it would bring students back to in-person learning and what mitigation strategies would be necessary to do that in the safest way possible.
Joining the meeting virtually was Jefferson County Health Department epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani he spoke about the current COVID-19 situation in Jefferson County, including the delta variant.
Jakvani said the most valuable tool in the decreasing the transmission and infection of the virus — regardless of variant — was masking. He explained the decision to issue guidance that all 4K-12 schools require face coverings of students and staff while indoors was due to case rates by age group, how quickly or slowly the virus was being transmitted, vaccination rates, and the virus spread in schools. Other guidance offered by the county health department is proper ventilation and social distancing while indoors to decrease the number of cases in schools.
The epidemiologist said the county’s recommendation was aligned with the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“However, our recommendation is not intended to be permanent,” Jakvani said.
He did endorse the Lake Mills School District’s plan to make masks optional for summer school as cases had significantly dropped beginning in April; however, Jefferson County has seen an increase of cases in the last few weeks.
Jakvani said the delta variant is more infectious and transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19. According to him, the health department is not seeing a disproportionate number of cases among younger people.
“We have no evidence to suggest the delta variant causes a more severe disease, we just know that it is absolutely more transmissible,” he said, adding the health department still wants to control the spread of the virus in the community because “not everyone is vaccinated, there are folks with lower immunity.”
With the board choosing to make masking a family choice, there was discussion on what parameters would trigger a shift to require universal masking at the indoor school facilities for a limited length of time. No specific numbers were mentioned when this would occur. The board did vote to allow Olson to make the decision to pivot to universal masking if the conditions determined it would be necessary to decrease the spread.
For those families who do not want to send their children to school when masking is not required, Olson said the district would not be offering synchronous remote instruction like it had last year. Instead, families could enroll students into the JEDI program.
While the board did not allow public comment at the meeting several people who were against universal masking were vocal at the meeting, calling at the board members to resign, asking for a second medical opinion, complaining the elected board members did not have children in the schools, and declaring masks and vaccines did not work.
While the attendees criticized the lack of public input, Dimperio said the board was fully aware of the public comments that had been previously provided.
Olson noted she had received emails from parents, with about half in favor of universal masking and the other half in favor of family choice when it came to face coverings.
