The Watertown Public Library is aware of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling overturning the stay-at-home order.
The library staff is working with the library board, along with the City of Watertown, on a plan to reopen the library that puts the safety of the community and library staff as the top priority. Plans will be announced when finalized.
The library continues to offer curbside service, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can reserve books by calling the library at 920-545-2331 or 920-545-2329 or logging in to their account at www.cafelibraries.org. Patrons then must monitor their account and contact the library when holds are ready to schedule a pickup time. The library is not currently reaching out to patrons when holds become available, but automatic hold notifications may be reactivated soon. Returns are being accepted on Fridays only.
Library programs are making their way to virtual formats. The list of weekly virtual programs currently on the schedule include:
• Thursdays, 10 a.m., Miss Tina Time. She will share songs, rhymes and stories. A new video is posted to its YouTube channel weekly at the scheduled time, and videos remain available for families to watch when it is most convenient.
• Fridays, 3 p.m., Adult Storytime. Jamie will read an excerpt from a different book each week, to give readers ideas of great books they may be missing. All books chosen will be available for digital checkout on Hoopla or Overdrive.
Ongoing programs include a Virtual Book Club for adults. A different title will be selected each month and will be available on Hoopla and discussed on social media. Visit the Facebook page to join the private group to get access to the discussion, as well as a link to the final book discussion held on Zoom on the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. May’s title is Children of the Stars by Mario Escobar.
The Summer Library Challenge is coming up. The start date is June 15 and is virtual this year. Get ready to Read, Create and Engage with the summer challenge.
The library is still moving forward with its expansion and renovation project The latest details are available on the library expansion tab of its website.
