JEFFERSON — The Jefferson schools will not go as far as Watertown by ditching masks, but they will be loosening COVID-19 mitigation protocols for summer school.
The Jefferson school board approved an updated COVID-19 mitigation plan Monday night, with only minimal changes effective yet this school year.
More changes will be rolled out for the district’s summer school program and for staff members working during the summer without students present.
For the remainder of the 2020-21 school year — through June 9 — mask requirements will remain in place for all students, staff and visitors indoors and on school buses.
However, face coverings will no longer be required for outdoor activities.
Meanwhile, the district’s quarantine policy will be loosened somewhat. Students and staff members who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 will not have to be quarantined from outdoor events as long as they are fully vaccinated and exhibit no symptoms.
Physical distancing and other pandemic protocols will remain in place through the end of the school year.
Summer changes
Regarding summer school, face coverings will not be required for classes held outdoors or in the swimming pool, although masks may be required on the pool deck if physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that the district has not really seen spread of COVID-19 during outdoor activities.
In addition, face coverings will be optional for indoor summer classes (or outdoor classes that move inside due to inclement weather, for example) if ample physical distancing can be maintained. However, if there are too many students in a room, students are working together, or if physical exertion would reasonably lead to hard breathing (as in the weight room), masks will still be required.
Masks will also be required in common and passing areas such as hallways and in the lunchroom. (School meals will be grab-and-go this summer, with no dining on site.)
In addition, face coverings will continue to be required of students, staff and drivers on school buses.
This summer, the district will not quarantine students who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the school environment.
However, the district will require people exposed to COVID-19 in their home environments to quarantine if they are not vaccinated, or if they are vaccinated but exhibit symptoms.
Rollefson noted that under the current protocols, the district has seen almost no transmission of COVID-19 in the classroom environment, though that was with a mask requirement.
However, the district has recorded significant spread of COVID-19 among students whose family members have tested positive.
Meanwhile, staff members working in school buildings during the summer without children present (teachers coming in on off-hours, for example, or custodians working individually) will not be required to wear masks.
However, non-vaccinated people will be expected to mask up or observe physical distancing.
Rollefson said that data from throughout this school year has backed up what the district has been doing so far.
Now, with teachers and many students vaccinated and with a much lower level of community spread, it’s time to loosen the restrictions somewhat, he said.
School officials said Jefferson’s new mitigation plan was developed in conjunction with the Jefferson County Health Department and the district’s insurance and legal teams and was backed by all of those entities.
However, should the district begin to see transmission within the summer school environment, or a spike in cases in the community, these changes could be revisited, he noted.
Moving to looser restrictions during the summer allows the district to test the waters before all of the students return in the fall, Rollefson said.
“It’s a good stepping stone,” board member Tanya Ball said.
Board President Terri Wenkman said as the district rolls out these changes, officials should keep a close eye on how this affects COVID-19 transmission.
“We don’t know what kind of vector little students without masks are,” she said. “Stay in touch — if you see an uptick, I expect the team to meet again on this.”
