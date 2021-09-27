Watertown man in court for child porn possession

JUNEAU — A Watertown man made his initial appearance Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court on possession of child pornography.
If convicted of all charges, Jared Osborn, 30, faces up to $800,000 in fines and 200 years in prison.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim ordered a $5,000 personal appearance bond for Osborn. Seim also ordered Osborn not to have any Internet use, including email. However, Seim is allowing Osborn to use a navigation application at work.
In July 2021, a Watertown police detective began investigating a CyberTipline report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children of several illicit images of children downloaded to two Google accounts, according to the criminal complaint.
The detective found the two accounts belonged to Osborn, the complaint said.
When Osborn was brought in for questioning, police told him the investigation was regarding his Internet activity. Osborn allegedly asked investigators if this involved “child stuff,” according to the criminal complaint.
Osborn admitted to investigators he searched for the illicit images and tried to save them in a draft email on his Google account so he could view them again.
He will be back in Dodge County Circuit Court Oct. 28 for a preliminary hearing.
