JEFFERSON — The Jefferson School Board handled a smattering of personnel matters Monday night, including one late retirement, three late resignations, and one hire.
The top position turning over this month is that of the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Barb Johnson, who has served in this position for the past seven years, alerted the district on July 31 that she would be retiring as of Aug. 11.
In her retirement announcement, Johnson thanked the district administration and staff for all of the great opportunities she has had within the School District of Jefferson and the wonderful relationships she has enjoyed with colleagues.
“I deeply appreciate the support from the board of education during my leadership,” the letter went on, stating “I am ready to move on to the next phase of my life.”
The three resignations announced Monday came from Greg Jefferies, fifth grade teacher at Sullivan Elementary School; Jeremy Harnack, a special education professional with the district’s Eagle Pathways 18 through 21-year-old transition program; and Jennifer O’Brien, who has run the district’s Bridges Alternative School program for several years.
Jefferies alerted the district on Aug. 4 that he would be resigning from his teaching and coaching positions effective Aug. 10 after accepting a position with the Oconomowoc school district.
“I greatly appreciate the opportunities that this district has provided me, as well as the professional guidance and support that has allowed me to grow within all the roles that I have held,” Jefferies said in his resignation letter.
“Although I will sincerely miss teaching, coaching, my colleagues and this school community, I have found a new position which allows me and my family to have more time together and flexibility within our busy schedules,” he said.
“As teaching in a middle school has always been a goal of mine, I feel this is the right time to move on to new challenges and opportunities,” Jefferies said, wishing his former colleagues well.
Harnack alerted the district of his intentions on Aug. 4, stating that he has accepted a position with the School District of Milton.
“I apologize for the timing of the notice,” he said. “However, when an opportunity to work at the same school and be on the same district calendar as my children was presented, I at least wanted to explore the option.”
Harnack said he appreciated his time with the School District of Jefferson and wished his former colleagues the best.
O’Brien submitted her resignation July 28 as special education/alternative education teacher, pending a final offer and board approval from the Wisconsin Virtual Academy governing body.
“It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter,” O’Brien said. “My time at JHS has been one of the most rewarding in my career and as an educator. I am grateful for the opportunities to work with amazing colleagues, supervisors and phenomenal scholars.
“I had a difficult time arriving at my decision to resign, and it is in no way a reflection on any negative experiences in our district,” she wrote.
She said the students in the bridges program are particularly near and dear to her heart and moving on will leave a “tremendous void.”
“They have worked so very hard to overcome significant obstacles, and I am forever grateful for all they have taught me,” O’Brien said of her students.
“Thank you again for the amazing opportunity to serve your district,” she said.
As all of these exits were happening just a month ahead of the date schools are slated to open, each of these staff members are required to yield a fee to cover “liquidated damages” as the school district will likely incur some costs getting those positions filled at this late date.
The dollar amount of liquidated damages incurred by each exiting staff member differs in accordance with the language of their contract and the date of their resignation.
O’Brien’s fee came to $500, Jefferies’ to $750, and Harnack’s to $750 in accordance with the language of the employee handbook, and Johnson’s came to $3,000, per her administrative contract.
Mark Rollefson, Jefferson superintendent, recommended the approval of the retirement and resignations with regret and with thanks for the years of service these staff members had dedicated to the district.
The board acted to accept all of the staff exits.
One board member did ask if there was any circumstance or deadline which would warrant a denial of a resignation request.
Other than the liquidated damages clause, Rollefson said that school districts really don’t have any recourse when it comes to a retirement or a staffer leaving for a job in the private sector.
If that staffer leaves for another public school district while still under contract with Jefferson, the school board could technically refuse a resignation, as school personnel can’t be under contract with two districts at one time, Rollefson said.
However, if an employee’s resignation request were to be denied and the employee were to leave anyway, the only real recourse available to the district would be termination — which would be moot under the circumstances.
“The employee holds the authority to pursue other options,” Rollefson said.
Meanwhile, the board approved one new hire, that of Daysi Kovach of Wausau, who was slated to take over the Jefferson High School Spanish position recently vacated by Bridget Foerster.
Kovach has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Spanish with a major in biology, and a master’s degree in Spanish from Marquette University.
She also earned a master’s degree in agriculture in 1992 in Ecuador, at that time minoring in science.
Her most recent teaching experience has been as a long-term substitute for the Germantown school district, where she taught high school Spanish for the past year.
Before that, she served as a long-term sub with the Oak Creek-Franklin district, where she taught high school Spanish during the 2018-19 school year.
Prior to that, she taught Spanish for eighth-grade and up at the Athens school district, where she spent one year, 11 months.
She has a total of 20 years’ teaching experience and lifetime certification in Spanish.
