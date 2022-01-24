Until she came across an ad in a 4-H newsletter, Holley Schwartz never planned on beekeeping, but she did.
Her work — taking care of the honey bees, collecting the honey and eventually selling it at local farmer’s markets — gave her the confidence to pen an essay to the Dodge/Jefferson County Beekeepers Association. The 250-word essay propelled Schwartz to landing the prestigious title of 2018 and 2019 Dodge/Jefferson Honey Queen. During the two years, her duty was to promote and educate the general public about honey and the importance of honey bees.
Now 20 years old, the Watertown resident graduated from Fox Valley Technical College with a degree in agribusiness science and technology. Her work in 4-H coupled with the degree she earned helped her get a position with Rock River Labs in Watertown. Schwartz is employed there as an assistant supervisor in the feeds processing lab. She recently took time from her work schedule to speak with the Daily Times and answer 10 questions.
1. While in 4-H, did you have any animals?
“I was living in Watertown so I couldn’t have animals except rabbits. I had the Holland Lop breed of rabbits. They have the long ears.”
2. What 4-H activities did you partake in?
“Besides my rabbits, I was involved in knitting, crocheting, cake decorating, shooting sports like archery and cooking and baking.”
3. Archery?
“Yes. Right now, I am working with the Watertown Parks and Recreation Department to help get the National Archery in the Schools program going. The program helps students in grades 4-12 with their performance in school. It helps them learn self-discipline, focus and patience.”
4. How did you get into beekeeping while you were in 4-H?
“I was reading a 4-H newsletter and there was an ad asking for those interested in beekeeping. I wrote a short essay about why I wanted to get into it and then I was set up with the bees, supplies and a mentor to help me.”
5. What kind of music do you enjoy listening to?
“I like older country music like Patsy Cline and Don Williams, but I’ll also listen to newer country artists like Luke Combs and Cody Johnson, too. I also enjoy Texas country, which is a different style of western music.”
6. What’s your favorite season?
“Spring because I really like gardening. I am looking forward to planting my perennial flower seeds. I love tomatoes, because we do a lot of canning of salsa. I also like to find the most weird colors of vegetables like pink celery, green beans, but they’re red, and black and purple tomatoes.”
7. What was your favorite school subject?
“History. I had the American Girl doll Molly when I was younger. She represented the World War II era. I guess that’s why I enjoy learning about history.”
8. If you could go back in time where would you go?
“I think I would’ve enjoyed going to high school during the 1940s.”
9. What movie do you enjoy watching?
“I like ‘A League Of Their Own’ because of the history. It’s funny, too. It also make me think of my friend, who works at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. A side note to the movie is Geena Davis, who was in ‘A League Of Their Own’ is really good at archery, which I really enjoy.”
10. What did you take away from being in 4-H?
“I made a lot of good friends and learned a lot of different things, such as how to better my communication skills. I think that helped when I was the Honey Queen for two years. People tend to notice you when you’re wearing a crown and sash and want to talk. I also learned how to stay organized and keep records from all of the projects I was involved in.”
