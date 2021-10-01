Area law enforcement and highway officials walked in lockstep this week in their advocacy of the idea that many motorists need to do a better job of slowing down and moving over for highway crews, emergency responders and tow truck drivers working along roadways.
Following the deaths in July of two American Automobile Association tow providers in Ohio and Colorado, the auto club is also on a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers emergency responders face on the roadside and how critical it is that drivers follow “Move Over Laws.”
The AAA reported that an average of 24 US emergency responders, including tow providers, are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year, meaning someone in this line of work is killed, on average, every other week.
“It’s not just tow providers and other emergency responders being killed on the side of the road,” the AAA said. “Since 2015, more than 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin’s Move Over Law, “ ... requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a ‘safety zone’ for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.”
As of August, 14 tow providers across the US were killed while helping others at the roadside in 2021.
“Deaths like these can be avoided if drivers slow down and move over to give these people room to work safely,” AAA Vice President Scott VerBracken said. “We can’t stress enough how important it is to pay attention, so you have time to change lanes when you see (tow providers), an emergency responder, or simply anybody along the side of the road.”
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said construction zones and emergency scenes create much confusion for drivers and it is important for them to slow down and pay extra attention to what is going on around them.
“Dodge County has seen its share of construction zone-related crashes, including one this last summer involving a semi and a dump truck, in which one driver was seriously injured,” Schmidt said. “Across the state and the country, we have also seen emergency vehicles and emergency responders struck by passing motorists and it is extremely important that those responding to an emergency do not become part of another emergency. Everyone needs to make it home safely to their families at the end of every day.”
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Travis Maze said the safety of citizens, first responders, highway workers, tow-truck drivers and construction workers is paramount.
“Our deputies are responding to incidents on the roadways to help out the drivers of the motor vehicles. We are also there to protect the other resources that drivers might need while they are on scene,” he said.
Maze said the recent statement from AAA is appreciated, because sheriff’s deputies regularly have contact with drivers who remain unfamiliar with the law regarding moving over.
“As much as we try to get on scene right away, there still is a delay before first responders arrive,” he said. “Under normal circumstances, occupants of vehicles are safer in their vehicles, as opposed to standing on the side of the roadway waiting for first responders to arrive.”
Jefferson County Highway Department Commissioner Bill Kern said one of the biggest safety concerns for highway maintenance employees is vehicle traffic.
“Our crews need to work on the highways, and along the highways, to maintain the roadways for the safety of the traveling public,” Kern said. “Any time a driver encounters any vehicle with emergency lights along the highway, the driver should slow down and move over to another lane if possible. This action gives a warning to other drivers of the stopped vehicle and it gives a better lane of sight to the stopped vehicle for other vehicles.”
Kern said maintenance crews, law enforcement and tow trucks are trying to do their work to make the roadways safer and it is only getting more difficult with traffic volumes and distracted drivers.
“The slow down and ‘Move Over Law’ is an important step to protect everyone who works along the highways,” he said.
Maze stressed the importance of remaining in one’s vehicle following a late-August crash that claimed the lives of three men who had left theirs on Interstate 94 in the dark of night.
“We are asking people that, if they are involved in a crash, they please stay in their vehicles. First responders have the safety equipment to render aid,” Maze said at time of the late summer accident.
New survey data from AAA stated that 17% of Wisconsin drivers have experienced a crash, or near miss, with an emergency vehicle on the side of the road and 19% are unsure, or believe there is not a ‘Move Over Law’ in Wisconsin.
The AAA said there are many reasons these types of crashes happen. They include driver unfamiliarity with “Move Over Laws” and the driver being distracted and not realizing there is someone at the side of the road until it’s too late. Impairment is another factor, which greatly reduces a driver’s judgment and reaction time.
“The reality is that drivers are increasingly distracted while driving,” AAA stated. “Previous AAA Foundation research has found that drivers are up to four times as likely to crash if they are talking on a cell phone while driving and up to eight times as likely to be in a crash if texting.”
Legislation is currently pending in the Wisconsin State Senate that would extend the protections currently provided to road maintenance and construction crews to emergency responders, including tow-truck drivers. The bill would double the fines for certain traffic violations committed when such crews are on scene, and make a motorist who injures a roadside responder, while committing a traffic violation, subject to a fine of up to $10,000 and nine months in prison. This bill has already been passed by the State Assembly.
“If you drive distracted, you may not notice the person on the roadside until it’s too late and that’s how tragedies occur,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA. “Drivers should constantly scan the road, not their phone. If you see something, anything, on the shoulder ahead, slow down and move over. It could literally save someone’s life.”
