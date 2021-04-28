Steve Hepp, an active volunteer in the community for many decades, has been recognized by the City of Watertown.
A proclamation honoring Hepp has been signed by Mayor Emily McFarland.
According to the proclamation, Hepp has made substantial contributions during his volunteer efforts such as the Marine Corps League Aero Park.
Hepp has served in appointed capacity for the city on the police and fire commission for 13 years, the transit commission for eight years and the licensing board for five years. During those years, he aided in the transition of the city transportation system from buses to cabs, and played an integral part in hiring a police chief and fire chief.
Hepp has given of his time and talents to the betterment of the community and will be concluding his decades of appointed service to the community in June.
Tuesday, May 4 has been proclaimed Steve Hepp Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.