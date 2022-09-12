Art on Main
Awards were presented on Friday evening to the adult and youth category winning artists who painted banners for this year’s Art on Main program. All throughout the summer, the public was invited to view the Art on Main Walking Tour and cast votes for their favorite banners. Winners in the adult artist category include: Paula Deblare/Kelly Zook, first place; Carleen Zook, second place; Varla Bishop, third place; and Sue Armstrong, honorable mention. Winners in the youth artist category include: Maddie Walker, first place; and Alaena Tobin, second place. Pictured with their award winning banners are (from left) Walker, Tobin, Armstrong, Bishop, Carleen Zook, Kelly Zook, and Paula Deblare. The Art on Main banners may be purchased through an online auction taking place now through Sept. 22 at jonesauctionservice.com.

 Contributed

The 28 hand-painted, custom banners that decorated downtown lamp posts this summer will be sold via an online auction starting today, Monday, today, through Thursday, Sept. 22, at jonesauctionservice.com.

The online auction will start to close at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22. All proceeds will help support next year’s Art on Main program and other downtown beautification projects.

