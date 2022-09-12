Awards were presented on Friday evening to the adult and youth category winning artists who painted banners for this year’s Art on Main program. All throughout the summer, the public was invited to view the Art on Main Walking Tour and cast votes for their favorite banners. Winners in the adult artist category include: Paula Deblare/Kelly Zook, first place; Carleen Zook, second place; Varla Bishop, third place; and Sue Armstrong, honorable mention. Winners in the youth artist category include: Maddie Walker, first place; and Alaena Tobin, second place. Pictured with their award winning banners are (from left) Walker, Tobin, Armstrong, Bishop, Carleen Zook, Kelly Zook, and Paula Deblare. The Art on Main banners may be purchased through an online auction taking place now through Sept. 22 at jonesauctionservice.com.
The 28 hand-painted, custom banners that decorated downtown lamp posts this summer will be sold via an online auction starting today, Monday, today, through Thursday, Sept. 22, at jonesauctionservice.com.
The online auction will start to close at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22. All proceeds will help support next year’s Art on Main program and other downtown beautification projects.
This year’s edition of Art on Main is presented by Maas Brothers Construction. It is also sponsored by Chickens Unlimited, Johnsonville, WE Energies Foundation, Watertown Arts Council, Fort Community Credit Union, Literatus & Co., Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hayes Family Auto, Edward Jones – Ron Counsell, and Stan Jones of Jones Auction Service. Art on Main is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program and Wepco Printing.
“I cannot say thank you enough to our amazing artists who donate their time and talent to paint our beautiful Art on Main banners,” said Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director. “I encourage our community to show their support of our artists and this program by bidding to purchase a banner (or multiple banners) through the online auction.”
Lampe said because the banners are clear-coated, winning bidders may continue to use them for outdoor display. She also said it looks great when businesses purchase them to hang in their stores and office spaces. “Seeing the art banners on display around town, whether in yards or inside of local businesses, helps to support our artists and promote this special program year-round,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.