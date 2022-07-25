Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said Friday his detectives made an arrest July 15 related to the robbery of the Shell gas station, 423 S. Church St.

He said while his detectives were developing leads in the case they found a Shell gas station employee had prior knowledge that the robbery was going to happen. The person was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County jail for charges related to the incident. Kaminski did not release a name, age or gender of the suspect.

