Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said Friday his detectives made an arrest July 15 related to the robbery of the Shell gas station, 423 S. Church St.
He said while his detectives were developing leads in the case they found a Shell gas station employee had prior knowledge that the robbery was going to happen. The person was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County jail for charges related to the incident. Kaminski did not release a name, age or gender of the suspect.
However, Watertown police are still searching for additional suspects in the case.
Kaminski said the robbery occurred at 8:50 p.m. July 6 at the Shell gas station. He also said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Kaminski said the suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic woman between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie, black facemark, blue jeans and black footwear.
He said she fled the gas station in an easterly direction on Milwaukee Street.
Kaminski said physical evidence and a video of the incident was recovered at the gas station.
Anyone with information on this or other crimes is encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 and may remain anonymous. Citizens are also encouraged to use Tip411. Text your tip to TIP 411 (847411), enter WTTN as the first word of your text message, and then begin typing your message. Go to www.watertownpolice.com and click on “tip411” to learn more. Please reference incident 2022-8838.
