Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency food assistance benefits ended Wednesday for several states, including Wisconsin.
The allotments were issued through February, and expanded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress temporarily increased SNAP benefits due to the public health emergency in March 2020. It passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in December 2022, giving the benefits an expiration date meaning reduced buying power for those in need.
The US Department of Agriculture reports more than 41 million Americans receive food-buying benefits through SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program. Low-income families in 32 states who take part in SNAP will see their monthly benefits cut by at least $95.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the average single-person household will lose $144 per month. The average household of four will lose $354 per month.
The end of the SNAP program comes against a backdrop of nationwide inflation at a time when food prices are skyrocketing. In January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported food prices increased 11.3% from 2022.
“The demand for food is way up and I expect food share benefits to continue to decrease,” said board president Bruce Wadman of The Gathering Source at W7115 State Road 60-16 in Juneau.
The Gathering Source pantry distributed more than 110,000 pounds of food and personal care items to 1,561 households with 4,870 members, an increase of 42% and 56%, respectively, in 2021. Also, new households and members in 2022 totaled 213 and 625, respectively, according to their 2022 annual report.
The pantry at the Gathering Source, which helps those in need in southern Dodge County, is open 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays.
“We are on track to serve between 40-50 households today (Thursday),” he said.
The Gathering Source receives donations from Kwik Trip, Pick ’n Save, Piggly Wiggly, Walmart and Second Harvest Food Bank to stock its shelves, but can always use donations from community members. Most-needed donations right now include kitchen staples like condiments, spices, flour and sugar. The Gathering Source is also seeking donations of personal care and household items, such as toilet paper, laundry soap and cleaning products, Wadman said.
Debbi Groeler, who coordinates a distribution site at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon for Ruby’s Pantry, has said inflation is hurting them because people are not donating meat, but are offering different protein choices like eggs, cheese and cottage cheese.
Ruby’s Pantry, which also operates a pop-up pantry in Waupaca, helps 300 families within the rural areas of Dodge County, Groeler said.
“We will see how this month goes and adjust our numbers based on the demand we see,” she said. “Right now (Wednesday), we are at the same number of households as we were last month. We will continue to adjust based on the numbers of people who may need us.”
For $25 a family receives a cart full of food such as pizza, bread, oatmeal, granola bars, chips, cookies and mozzarella cheese and other items like garbage bags, plastic silverware and cups from the pantry.
“We haven’t seen an increase yet,” said St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Church Parish Business Director Jane Hechimovich. “We often wonder if we will or not. If things continue the way they are we could see additional people coming to our pantry.”
On Wednesday, the Horicon food pantry had 10-12 families from Horicon, Burnett, Iron Ridge and Juneau utilize the pantry, 950 Washington St., Hechimovich said.
