Airports in Dodge and Jefferson counties have been busy assisting pilots from around the country as the aviators have been flying in recent days to EAA AirVenture 2022, which runs through Sunday in Oshkosh.

According to Krys Brown, airport operations manager at Watertown Municipal Airport, more than 100 airplanes from 28 states and Canada used Watertown’s airport as a stopping-off point, with others using nearby landing strips, including one at Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport and another at Juneau. Brown said she has been putting in some unusually long hours handing the addded business.

