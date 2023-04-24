An appellate court has upheld the dismissal against federal and Dodge County officials over the allegedly unlawful detention of a Liberian immigrant, court documents show.

Selepri Amachree had sued Dodge County officials seeking $5 million in damages after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents detained him in 2017. No court ruling, including the latest appeal, addresses the legality of Amachree’s detention. Instead, both the original dismissal and the latest ruling focused on procedural grounds, particularly the actions of Amachree’s attorney, John Gorby.

