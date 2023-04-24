An appellate court has upheld the dismissal against federal and Dodge County officials over the allegedly unlawful detention of a Liberian immigrant, court documents show.
Selepri Amachree had sued Dodge County officials seeking $5 million in damages after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents detained him in 2017. No court ruling, including the latest appeal, addresses the legality of Amachree’s detention. Instead, both the original dismissal and the latest ruling focused on procedural grounds, particularly the actions of Amachree’s attorney, John Gorby.
Amachree’s original complaint, as well as a second complaint filed after a court-ordered deadline did not meet federal standards, according to a ruling issued Friday by a three-judge panel of the Chicago-based U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Five days after the court’s deadline, Amachree filed a rambling, meandering amended complaint in two parts,” the judges ruled. “All the defendants filed motions to dismiss the complaint. Amachree responded timely to one motion, 48 days late to another, 76 days late to the third, and never responded to the fourth.”
The panel went a step further, ordering Gorby to show cause why he shouldn’t be disbarred.
“Gorby repeatedly failed to comply with the court’s deadlines and basic instructions, and similar deficiencies mar his performance in this court,” the judges wrote. “He not only failed to file a coherent brief but also had to be reminded twice to file an adequate jurisdictional statement, and technical mistakes necessitated that he refile his briefs. We order Gorby to show cause within 21 days why he should not be removed or suspended from the bar of this court.”
Amachree claimed in court documents that former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg became angry with Amachree after a judge allowed for a defendant in a case in which Amachree intervened to attend an Arizona rehab clinic before serving a jail sentence.
“In an email, he (Klomberg) called Amachree a ‘liar,’ etc., and in bold black letters prohibited Amachree from any contact with him or his office and ‘intervening in any criminal case in Dodge County,’” the appeal reads in part.
Klomberg then asked Schmidt to revoke the Amachree’s visitation rights. Schmidt did and Klomberg thanked him, according to the appeal.
The revocation of Amachree’s visitation rights effectively ended his drug rehabilitation work, according to the appeal.
“Amachree’s value as a consultant to … attorneys in Dodge County was gone,” the appeal reads in part.
Schmidt also reached out to ICE about Amachree’s immigration status.
ICE officers looked into the case and discovered Amachree’s prior conviction and deportation order, though not the stay. They arrested Amachree after Schmidt invited him to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 27, 2017, ostensibly to discuss the revocation of the visitation rights. Amachree spent the next six months in the Dodge County jail, according to the appeal.
Meanwhile, Klomberg and Schmidt continued to work the case after Amachree was in jail, according to the appeal.
Klomberg emailed Jennifer Fyock, then the director of Teen Challenge’s Wisconsin Women’s Program, asking for information about Amachree.
“There are things that we are trying to shore up and make sure it sticks,” the appeal quotes Klomberg as writing.
Schmidt hired a retired Dodge County detective and private investigator named Robert Neuman to investigate Amachree’s background, according to the appeal.
It isn’t clear from the appeal whether Schmidt or Dodge County taxpayers paid for Neuman’s services.
Neuman’s final report appeared to confuse Amachree with his younger brother Tony, a student at the University of Iowa, and falsely attribute criminal charges against Tony to Selepri Amachree, according to the appeal.
“Where Neuman got the idea that Selepri committed these acts while using his brother’s name as an alias is unknown,” the complaint reads. “This was negligent, defamatory and outrageous.”
Schmidt later forwarded the report to 35 judges, police chiefs and “other prominent personages,” according to the appeal.
Neuman and Dodge County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Reissman interviewed the offender in the case that had drawn Klomberg’s ire and attempted to get her to confess to a sexual relationship with Amachree, according to the appeal.
On April 25, 2017, while Selepri Amachree was still in jail, Schmidt called his wife Danyelle and suggested a divorce, according to the appeal.
Schmidt “suggested she divorce him because he’s a ‘bad guy,’” the appeal reads. “When she rejected his suggestion, he offered to come to her home to show her his proof. She again refused.”
Schmidt called again in May, according to the appeal.
“One explanation for these calls was to bring a final end to Amachree’s last and most important reason to remain in Dodge County,” the appeal reads. “Were there other reasons?”
The immigration appeals board ultimately re-calendared the original stayed deportation order, and ultimately dismissed it, freeing Amachree.
In the six months since his detention began, Amachree’s father had died, according to court documents.
The case eventually ended up before the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. U.S. District Court Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the case with prejudice on procedural grounds. His dismissal also excoriated Gorby.
“Plaintiff Selepri Amachree is not proceeding pro se in this matter, but one could be forgiven for assuming so,” Ludwig wrote. “His counsel’s filings show almost complete disregard for basic pleading standards and Court-ordered deadlines.”
“In the search for pertinent allegations, Defendants had to go spearfishing in swamp water,” Ludwig added.
A dismissal with prejudice means the original case cannot be filed again in the same court.
Despite the case’s failure, the essence of Amachree’s complaint was compelling, Ludwig wrote.
“The Court is not without some sympathy for the Plaintiff,” he wrote. “It appears he may have been mistakenly detained in circumstances when he ought not. But it is the Plaintiff’s counsel’s job to identify and properly plead a legal theory or theories to address Plaintiff’s situation.”
While Schmidt declined comment for this story, he was more forthcoming at the time of the dismissal. His office issued a press release that broadly confirms the chain of events in Amachree’s appeal.
Schmidt’s release doesn’t say whether Amachree had previously possessed jail visitation rights prior to a background check. Schmidt’s release also doesn’t mention that the deportation order associated with Amachree’s felony had been stayed by a federal court.
Schmidt’s release also doesn’t mention that Amachree’s conviction was a felony in Illinois but a federal misdemeanor.
Schmidt’s office has never maintained that Amachree committed a new crime of any kind.
Because the case was dismissed before trial, the county has never had to defend the actions of Schmidt, Klomberg or any other county official in court. The closest thing to a substantive legal defense is a stray sentence in the county’s answer to Amachree’s appeal.
“These allegations are confusing because Amachree was subject to arrest and detention since he was an alien who was removable for committing an aggravated felony,” the response reads
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.