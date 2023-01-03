HUSTISFORD—The thermometer registered a balmy 36 degrees at noon Sunday as the annual New Year’s Day Toilet Bowl festivities got under way, officially kicking off Hustisford’s traditional welcome to the New Year.

The day was filled with food, fun, and frivolity, and the throngs of people who came from far and near were not disappointed. For them, there was no better way to greet the first day of the New Year than the village’s light-hearted spoof of the nation’s more prestigious bowls.

Load comments