Toilet Bowl royalty made its way through Sunday’s parade route. In the front were runner ups Kerry Frey, from left, and Philip Frey; and the back, from left, are the 2023 Toilet Bowl Queen and King Nikki and Calvin Stratman.
HUSTISFORD—The thermometer registered a balmy 36 degrees at noon Sunday as the annual New Year’s Day Toilet Bowl festivities got under way, officially kicking off Hustisford’s traditional welcome to the New Year.
The day was filled with food, fun, and frivolity, and the throngs of people who came from far and near were not disappointed. For them, there was no better way to greet the first day of the New Year than the village’s light-hearted spoof of the nation’s more prestigious bowls.
The 2023 king and queen Calvin and Nikki Stratman were all smiles as they donned their crowns and sashes, accepted toilet plunger scepters, and stepped aboard their specially designed toilet bowl throne.
Runners-up Kerri and Philip Frey also took their place on the float as it started its trek along the parade route.
For many in the parade, the trek through the downtown was much like a gauntlet, as revelers armed with ample supplies of toilet tissue tossed rolls back and forth.
Following tradition, after the parade completed its first trip through the downtown, it circled and made a second pass to give parade goers another look-and a second chance at tossing more toilet tissue at the parade entries.
A water barrel competition among area fire departments followed the parade.
Revelers moved to firemen’s hall for food and refreshments provided by the Hustisford Lions Club, with music entertaining throughout the afternoon.
Depending on who’s telling the story, the Toilet Bowl traces its history back to 1965 or 1968, with Bob Kuehl, Howard Zubke, Bob Rohde, Stormy Cook and Tom Mueller among those credited with creating the event.
Bill Boettcher suggested the event needed a queen, so he asked people to vote for a queen by dropping quarters in a jar on the Chislin’ Bill’s bar. June Rademacher was the first to earn that title.
A flatbed semi and a polka band were the start of the parade. Soon the Jaycees took over the event, using a raffle to raise money for a basketball court. In subsequent years, a king, a more extensive raffle, tailgating, and other activities were added.
The Hustisford Fire Company took over the event in 1987 after the demise of the Jaycees. Proceeds are now channeled into scholarships for local high school graduates, department equipment, and hall maintenance and upkeep.
