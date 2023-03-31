top story hot An egg-stravagant time! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sophia Kelchner awaits the start of the Easter egg hunt last year. Ed Zagorski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Children are urged to visit Riverside Park at 1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Easter egg hunt put on by the AMVets Post No. 35.This will be 75th anniversary of the Easter egg hunt, said AMVets Post No. 35 Past Commander Joe Hrobsky.There will be approximately 5,000 plastic eggs with some having Tootsie Rolls and others having $2 bills or $1 gold coins in them.About 130-140 of the plastic eggs will be numbered. Children who find the numbered eggs can redeem them for toys on the day of the hunt.Last year, nearly 300 children attended the event to seek out the special eggs.This year will be another egg-stravagant time for children and parents alike. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News An egg-stravagant time! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com 1 hr ago Local News Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com 23 hrs ago Local News Dodge County Board agrees to a second settlement against opioid manufacturers, distributors Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Local News Fourth Street construction project underway Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 29, 2023 Trending Now Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Johnson Creek School candidates answer survey questions Watertown This Week: March 25 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
