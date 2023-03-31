An egg-stravagant time!
Sophia Kelchner awaits the start of the Easter egg hunt last year.

 Ed Zagorski

Children are urged to visit Riverside Park at 1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Easter egg hunt put on by the AMVets Post No. 35.

This will be 75th anniversary of the Easter egg hunt, said AMVets Post No. 35 Past Commander Joe Hrobsky.

