Selepri Amachree didn’t have much to say following the dismissal of his $5 million federal lawsuit against Dodge County.
“At the end of the day — no one can say they won,” Amachree said. “If it’s anything — it’s a weak victory for them (Dodge County). My hope is that their lawyers are telling them they dodged a pretty big bullet.”
Amachree had sued Dodge County officials seeking $5 million in damages after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents detained him in 2017, but an appellate court upheld the dismissal of his case April 21.
Amachree said he was illegally held in Dodge County Jail following his arrest by Immigration agents on Feb. 27, 2017. He was released on Sept. 8, 2017, court documents show.
The civil complaint alleged Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt worked with Immigration agents to detain Amachree, who was born in Liberia, but came to the U.S. when he was 3 years old.
Amachree, who is a legal resident who has not applied for citizenship, had deportation ordered following a drug arrest nearly 20 years ago. However, that order was stayed by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The stay was apparently in effect at the time of his 2017 incarceration.
In the civil lawsuit, Amachree claimed his illegal detention was motivated by his work with recovering drug addicts in the county court system. His business, Xtreme Intervention, seeks to help people overcome addiction.
No court ruling, including the latest appeal, addressed the legality of Amachree’s detention. Instead, both the original dismissal and the latest ruling focused on procedural grounds, particularly the actions of Amachree’s attorney, John Gorby.
Amachree’s original complaint, along with a second complaint filed after a court-ordered deadline did not meet federal standards, according to a ruling issued April 21 by a three-judge panel of the Chicago-based U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
Dodge County supervisor Dan Siegmann, who is a staunch supporter of Amachree’s, said the merits were never considered in this most recent decision.
“I look at it from the eyes of someone who cares about Dodge County and its citizens,” Siegmann said. “I’m concerned about justice and there was none. I wanted people to get the facts of this case, but the truth was never told.”
In August of 2022, Siegmann says he was trying to shine light on Amachree’s case, but, instead, received a letter of admonishment from the county board for his involvement in a series of YouTube videos where he interviewed Amachree, who was in active litigation at the time against Dodge County.
The letter to Siegmann came via certified mail and was signed by five members of Dodge County’s Executive Committee. They included: David Frohling of Watertown; Rob Boelk of Mayville; Andrew Johnson of Horicon; and Dan Hilbert and Donna Maly of Beaver Dam.
The letter was not signed by Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun and Jenifer Hedrick of Watertown, who also sit on the executive committee. It is unclear why the two supervisors did not sign the letter.
“As an elected Dodge County Board Supervisor, you are hereby requested to govern yourself accordingly, including and not limited to refraining from taking a public position or participating in conduct that is contrary to Dodge County’s interests, which could put the county’s insurance coverage at risk,” the letter stated.
Siegmann said he was asked several times to sit in on closed session meetings with the executive committee. Siegmann said there were some members of the county board using procedural meetings to “shut him up.”
When the Dodge County Board of Supervisors met Aug. 18, 2022, they met in closed session with a handful of supervisors who stayed out of the meeting because they believed it was to put a gag order on them.
Following the closed session last August, Dodge County chairperson David Frohling said the meeting was to bring “board members up to speed on the case affecting Dodge County,” but didn’t comment on specifics.
On Tuesday — when Frohling was asked for his reaction on the dismissal of Amachree’s $5 million federal lawsuit against Dodge County — he didn’t offer a comment except to say the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s ruling.
