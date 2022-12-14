IXONIA — A judge has ruled that a Public Service Commission decision allowing for the construction of the liquid natural gas tank at Ixonia is invalid.
Despite this, We Energies has said it will forge ahead with construction.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Juan B. Colas issued the ruling this week, in part, because the only signature appearing on the Public Service Commission's final decision belonged to the commission's secretary, Steffanie Powell Coker. None of the commissioners — Rebecca Cameron Valq, Ellen Nowak or Tyler Huebner — signed the document.
And although the ruling from Colas indicated that the signature on the PSC document was not proper, there were other, perhaps deeper flaws, according to local opponents of the tank.
"Read together, Ch. 227 and the Administrative Code require that the commission’s final decision — its findings of fact and conclusions of law — be written by the commissioners themselves or, if the drafting is delegated to a hearing examiner or staff, be formally adopted by the commission," Colas wrote. "A decision written by staff, pursuant to a broad directive and never reviewed, approved or adopted by the commission, cannot be said to be 'the findings of fact and conclusions of law' of the commission."
This had Amy Rinard, a former Jefferson County Supervisor and member of the group Save Ixonia, livid. Save Ixonia opposes the tank.
"So, commissioners let staff write and sign the final decision, when their own rules require them — if they do not actually write it — to at least review and formally approve their written decision," Rinard said. "As the judge's ruling says, a page and a half of meeting minutes were turned by PSC staff into a 43-page decision and the three commissioners never reviewed it or formally voted to approve it."
We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said work in Ixonia, as well as at a similar LNG tank in Bluff Creek in Walworth County — also addressed by Colas — remains on schedule.
"We are still reviewing the judge’s order and will ask the court to clarify its ruling," Conway said. "However we do not believe this technical legal issue impacts our ongoing construction of these important LNG projects."
According to Save Ixonia, its interpretation of Colas' ruling is that he has stayed the PSC decision giving We Energies the go-ahead to build, thus putting it on hold. Colas also remanded the matter to the PSC.
Save Ixonia and the Sierra Club — also opposed to the project — believe construction work should stop immediately on both LNG projects because, as of this week's ruling, We Energies does not have a valid certificate of authority to build them.
"The decision is based on a sort of technicality in PSC procedure and the commission may think it can simply re-do its decision, this time correctly," Rinard said. "But Save Ixonia has been told by an attorney that one action may not end the legal challenges to the decision."
Rinard said the PSC was careless as it worked through the matter.
"In their mad rush to do the bidding of We Energies, PSC commissioners got caught putting their decision on auto-pilot, delegating to staff an order that will cost Wisconsin natural gas customers hundreds of millions of dollars over the next three decades," she said. "It may seem like a technicality, but this ruling exposes something very wrong with the Wisconsin PSC."
Rinard called the PSC not a deliberative body, "but just a rubber stamp for billion-dollar energy companies seeking to squeeze out the last dime from the soon-to-be obsolete fossil fuel industry."
Commissioners can't get construction and rate hike petitions stamped 'approved' fast enough, she said.
"I was in the room when the commissioners decided to give We Energies the green light for these two massive LNG projects," Rinard said. "I was shocked at how little real discussion there was on something that will have such a profound effect on hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin natural gas customers, not to mention the environment, U.S. climate policy and our Ixonia community."
Rinard said construction at both the Ixonia and Bluff Creek LNG sites should cease immediately.
"As of Tuesday, We Energies does not have a valid Certificate of Authority from the PSC to build them," she said. "The judge put that on hold. And PSC commissioners should not get away with a simple, quick do-over to correct their procedural error in this matter. That would just be more proof of a rubber-stamp mentality."
Longtime opponent of the Ixonia tank Mary Rupnow called We Energies's actions illegal.
"The haste in which the We Energies' LNG facilities were pushed through the town, county and PSC has always been a huge concern of mine," Rupnow said. "Now that the judge has ordered a 'stay' on the project due to a 'material error in procedure,' We Energies continues to work illegally at the Ixonia site."
